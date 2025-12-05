AratheJay earns top 10 most streamed albums with “The Odyssey” on Spotify

AratheJay’s debut album, “The Odyssey”, has been officially declared one of the “Most Streamed Albums in Ghana” for 2025 by Spotify Wrapped, gaining the No. 10 spot, an astounding tribute to its enormous popularity and critical success. This extraordinary achievement comes less than two months after the album’s release on October 24, underscoring its immediate and lasting impact on the Ghanaian music scene.

The album’s success is driven by its compelling narrative and high-impact tracks. The lead single, “Jesus Christ 2,” featuring fellow Ghanaian global star Black Sherif, stands out as one of the year’s biggest hits, ranking as the 9th Most Streamed Song in Ghana for 2025.

What makes “The Odyssey’s” performance particularly noteworthy is its status as a debut. While other albums in the top 10 benefited from established artist followings and full-year streaming windows, AratheJay’s project entered the conversation late yet still managed to accumulate enough streams to outpace releases from more established artists.

AratheJay, The Odyssey. Photo Credit: Supplied.

“The Odyssey”, the central project in AratheJay’s conceptual “Finding Nimo Series,” features 17 tracks, including other major collaborations with Stonebwoy, Bella Shmurda, Savara (Sauti Sol), and Joshua Baraka. The LP’s ability to compete with and surpass veteran artists and established global releases in such a short timeframe solidifies AratheJay’s status as a generational artist.

The album’s listing in the Spotify Wrapped 2025 chart validates the immense buzz surrounding its release, which previously saw the project break records for a Ghanaian male debut on Spotify and achieve a historic number of simultaneous debuts on the Ghana Apple Music chart.

With “The Odyssey” continuing to gain momentum across the continent and globally, AratheJay’s rapid entry into the year-end charts signals a dominant new force in African music.