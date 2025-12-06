Ad imageAd image
BackStage Africa launches “Basic Frameworks”, a big push for artist development

BackStage Africa presents a free music workshop for music professionals and creatives scheduled for Monday,December 8.

Ghana Music
BackStage Africa. Credit: Supplied.
BackStage Africa. Credit: Supplied.

Backstage Africa is set to host a specialized workshop titled “Basic Frameworks” aimed at empowering emerging artists and music executives by equipping them with essential skills and knowledge to thrive creatively and commercially. The workshop is designed to provide the foundational knowledge necessary to systematically approach the music industry, setting careers up the right way.

“Basic Frameworks”, scheduled for Monday, December 8, at the A&C Corner in Accra, is free to attend. It promises to address a critical need in the music ecosystem: bridging the knowledge gap between seasoned industry veterans and a new generation of artists and executives entering the field. Rather than adopting a traditional lecture format, the session promises a collaborative exchange of proven strategies and contemporary insights.

“We are not just teaching what worked yesterday, but we are building a conversation between generations about sustainable practices that will work tomorrow. Every great career in music starts with understanding the fundamentals, but those fundamentals must evolve with the times. This workshop is about giving emerging artists and executives the framework to start right, while respecting that there’s no one-size-fits-all path in this industry,” said Reginald Amaah, Founder of BackStage Africa.

BackStage Africa, Basic Frameworks. Credit: Supplied.
BackStage Africa, Basic Frameworks. Credit: Supplied.

The event will feature three distinguished speakers who represent diverse facets of the music business, including David-Clay Onah, Founder of Gold River Entertainment, Vincent Jaspa, Founder of A Little Operation and Manager of music collective 99PHACES, and James Akita, Manager of DopeNation. Their combined expertise spans artist management, A&R, label operations, and collective building, offering attendees comprehensive perspectives on navigating the modern music landscape.

“Basic Frameworks” targets emerging artists, managers, A&R professionals, and other music executives who are in the early stages of their careers. The workshop acknowledges that while music is not a “straitjacket” endeavour, certain foundational principles remain crucial for long-term success.

BackStage Africa aims to position itself as a vital resource for Ghana’s growing creative industry, creating spaces where knowledge transfer happens organically and respectfully across generations.

For more information, follow BackStage Africa on all social media platforms.

Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
