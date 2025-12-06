Ad imageAd image
Michael Nichols confirmed as host for Afrofuture 2025

Afrofuture 2025 announces Michael Nichols as host as excitement builds for one of the festival’s biggest editions yet.

Ghana Music
Michael Nichols
Photo Credit: Michael Nichols

Ghanaian international event host Michael Nichols has officially been announced as one of the hosts for this year’s Afrofuture Festival, taking place from 28–29th December 2025 at the El Wak Sports Stadium in Accra.

Widely known as the Gen Z Godfather, Nichols continues to cement his place as one of the most exciting hosts on the African entertainment scene.

This year’s festival is set to feature an impressive line-up, including Asake, Rema, KiDi and several other major acts.

With such a vibrant mix of performers, organisers are gearing up for one of Afrofuture’s biggest editions yet, and Nichols is expected to bring his signature high-energy presence to the stage.

AfroFuture 2025 MC Announcement

Michael Nichols x AfroFuture 2025

Having hosted two previous editions, Nichols is no stranger to the Afrofuture atmosphere. His ability to command the crowd and elevate the experience has made him a consistent favourite, and fans are already anticipating the unmatched energy he is known for whenever he takes the microphone.

Sharing his excitement, Nichols wrote: “Your Gen Z Godfather returns as HOST for another unforgettable year. This time, we’re doing it even bigger. Rema, Asake, KiDi and more on both days. If you’ve ever seen me host, you already know the energy I’m coming with. Tickets are live now – afrofuture.com.”

His message gives fans a glimpse of what to expect as the countdown to Afrofuture 2025 begins.

Dear Artists, December Fixation is Pushing Fans to the Limit  
AfroFuture announces Rema as headliner for second wave lineup
AfroFuture presents “Curated By Culture” | ASAKE Live in South Africa
Star-studded artist line-up announced for AfroFuture Ghana 2025
The Surge in Fake Stats: Colossal Killer of Credibility
