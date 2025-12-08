Da’Hammer announces 20-Track Album “Upper Echelons” for February 2026

Legendary Ghanaian producer and hip-hop pioneer Da’Hammer (real name Edward Nana Poku Osei), also known as Hammer of The Last Two, has officially announced his highly anticipated new album, Upper Echelons. The project is a massive 20-track effort slated for release in February 2026.

The announcement came directly from Da’Hammer himself via a teaser video posted on X (formerly Twitter) today, captioned: “1st single off the 20-track Upper Echelons Album will be out on the 11th of December. The long night is about to begin.” The cryptic message, accompanied by atmospheric visuals, has already generated massive buzz among fans, racking up thousands of likes and reposts within hours.

1st single off the 20 track Upper Echelons Album will be out on the 11th of dec. The long night is about to begin. pic.twitter.com/elNgVrEN8i — Da’Hammer (@Dahammergh) December 8, 2025

The lead single, titled “The Boys,” features a heavyweight lineup of Ghanaian rap stars: Joey B, Sarkodie, and Medikal. It is set to drop on December 11, 2025, serving as the first taste of what Da’Hammer describes as an ambitious return to the forefront of African hip-hop production.

Da’Hammer has been a foundational figure in Ghanaian hiplife and hip-hop since the early 2000s, discovering and producing for icons like Obrafour, Kwaw Kese, and Sarkodie through his Last Two Entertainment imprint. His beat-making style—hard-hitting, sample-heavy, and unapologetically raw—helped shape the sound of an entire generation. After stepping back from the spotlight in recent years to focus on business ventures, including his role at A1 Bread, this album marks a triumphant comeback.

Fans have waited patiently for Upper Echelons, which was initially teased years ago. Earlier reports from 2024 suggested the project might be scaled down to an EP due to production delays, but today’s reveal confirms it has evolved into a full-length 20-track behemoth. The title evokes elite status and elevation, hinting at themes of legacy, excellence, and the upper tiers of the music industry.

The Ghanaian music community is electrified. Influential voices like KALYJAY and Ghana Music quickly amplified the news, with reactions pouring in: “The Transition is ON…” and “MUCH ANTICIPATED”!

With features already confirmed from some of the biggest names in Gh rap, expectations are sky-high for collaborations that could redefine the scene.

As the December 11 single approaches, Upper Echelons is poised to be one of the most significant releases in Ghanaian music for 2026. Da’Hammer’s return isn’t just an album drop—it’s a statement that the godfather of Ghanaian hip-hop is back to reclaim his throne.

Upper Echelons will be distributed digitally by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading and longest-standing digital music distribution company.

Stay tuned for “The Boys” this Thursday, and mark your calendars for February 2026. The long night, as Da’Hammer puts it, is indeed about to begin.