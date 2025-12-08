Ad imageAd image
News

Dove Nicol announces debut EP built on Identity, duality and growth

Dove Nicol set to release "Dove Nicol" EP, an expressive debut capturing the spirit of growth, identity, and cross-cultural music fusion arriving December 12.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Dove Nicol. Photo credit: Supplied.
Dove Nicol. Photo credit: Supplied.

Ghanaian based-artist from Sierra Leone Dove Nicol has officially announced the release of her debut, self-titled EP, Dove Nicol, slated to drop on December 12th.

The seven-track project promises to be a thoughtful and significant soundscape as Dove Nicol prepares to make her definitive introduction to the world.

The Dove Nicol” EP is described as a “multidimensional portrait of a woman becoming” , reflecting the artist’s multifaceted identity and sophisticated sonic vision. Thematically, the project is built around the exploration of duality, self-discovery, and spiritual evolution.

Dove Nicol EP. Credit: Supplied.
Dove Nicol EP. Credit: Supplied.

It moves beyond standard romantic narratives, offering a nuanced look at personal growth. The EP’s core message lies in embracing an identity that can simultaneously contain “softness and fire,” crafting a sonic space where healing and power coexist.

For fans of cross-continental R&B and innovative African music, the debut is a must-watch. Dove Nicol’s ability to blend soulful R&B depth with Afrofusion rhythms is a nod to her unique position as an artist capable of bridging sounds and cultures.

The “Dove Nicol” EP arrives on December 12th, watch out and presave here: https://tr.ee/Nbt9yNdVv_ 

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Take back your power with Dove Nicol’s uplifting new Single ‘Under Pressure’
Dove Nicol’s debut single ‘Calm Down’ is a powerful introduction
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article 2025 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards powered by Smirnoff. Photo Credit: Supplied. Smirnoff deepens support for DJ culture at the 2025 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Emmanuel Juddah. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Emmanuel Juddah drops new single “Great Faith” (Gyidi Kese Bi)
Music
Esther Smith
‘Eye Ketewaa Bi II’: Esther Smith & Jamayy release viral remake
Music
Skulanchii
Skulanchii drops Transformative new EP ‘This Is Not A Glitch’
Music
Daddy Lumba. Photo Credit: Daddy Lumba/Instagram.
Daddy Lumba among top 10 most streamed artist in Ghana – Spotify
News
Anabel Rose. Photo Credit: Gus Sarkodie
“How I Want It” puts Anabel Rose in Apple Music’s Best of 2025 lists
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

O'Kenneth
O’Kenneth assembles star line-up for ‘Balenciaga II’
Music
Highlife artist Kwabena Kwabena
‘Aso II’: Kwabena Kwabena teams up with Stonebwoy and Kofi Kinaata for new song
Music
OVR BLVK
OVR BLVK debuts with new song; ‘Yes I Do’
Music
Detty December. Photo Credit: AfroNation.
Dear Artists, December Fixation is Pushing Fans to the Limit  
Culture
Dynamic Duo DopeNation. Photo Credit: DopenATION.
DopeNation unleashes pure energy in new song ‘Gb33’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Donzy
Donzy drops high-energy new song ‘Forever’ feat. Beeztrap KOTM
Music
Billboards in the Skybox. Credit: Dreamina.
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
Guest Blogger
Strongman
‘Mensei Da’: Strongman releases new emboldening music
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa teams up with Amerado for new song ‘Kataa’
Music
Singer Wiafe SwiitLypz
New music! Wiafe Swiitlypz teams up with Nad on ‘Blackman’
Music