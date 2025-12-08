Dove Nicol announces debut EP built on Identity, duality and growth

Ghanaian based-artist from Sierra Leone Dove Nicol has officially announced the release of her debut, self-titled EP, “Dove Nicol,“ slated to drop on December 12th.

The seven-track project promises to be a thoughtful and significant soundscape as Dove Nicol prepares to make her definitive introduction to the world.

The “Dove Nicol” EP is described as a “multidimensional portrait of a woman becoming” , reflecting the artist’s multifaceted identity and sophisticated sonic vision. Thematically, the project is built around the exploration of duality, self-discovery, and spiritual evolution.

Dove Nicol EP. Credit: Supplied.

It moves beyond standard romantic narratives, offering a nuanced look at personal growth. The EP’s core message lies in embracing an identity that can simultaneously contain “softness and fire,” crafting a sonic space where healing and power coexist.

For fans of cross-continental R&B and innovative African music, the debut is a must-watch. Dove Nicol’s ability to blend soulful R&B depth with Afrofusion rhythms is a nod to her unique position as an artist capable of bridging sounds and cultures.

The “Dove Nicol” EP arrives on December 12th, watch out and presave here: https://tr.ee/Nbt9yNdVv_