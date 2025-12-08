Ad imageAd image
Massive turnout for ‘No To Red’ Walkathon by MimLife Records

MimLife Records celebrates a successful 'No To Red' walk and gears up for the Music Is My Life Concert 2026.

No To Red Walkathon
No To Red WalkathonPhoto Credit: Mim Life Records

The 11th annual MimLife Records Walkathon once again energized the city of Tema with its powerful theme, “No To Red,” reinforcing MimLife Records’ commitment to health awareness, youth empowerment, and community engagement.

Held on Ghana’s Farmers’ Day holiday, the Walkathon attracted hundreds of participants who marched from the BBC Station and Community 2 through several vibrant communities before concluding at George’s Pub.

A lively music truck led the procession, keeping spirits high and uniting participants through rhythm and purpose. The event’s true essence—bringing people together, encouraging healthier lifestyles, and strengthening awareness—was evident throughout the walk.

I would say the walk was really for the youth. Yes, many adults, mothers, and fathers joined, but if you looked closely at the crowd, the youth dominated. They have truly embraced this walk, and that is exactly who we hoped to reach,

MimLife Records C.E.O., Mubarak Nkrumah

At the final stop, a health expert delivered an impactful talk on the dangers of misusing hard drugs, especially “Red,” a harmful blend of tapentadol and carisoprodol that poses rising risks to young people.

CEO Mubarak Nkrumah highlighted that the overwhelming youth turnout was a major success, noting that young participants have truly embraced the initiative.

Given the growing impact and participation, MimLife Records is now considering organizing the Walkathon twice a year from 2026 onward.

This expansion would further amplify its mission to promote wellness and fight drug abuse within the community.

With the health walk successfully completed, MimLife Records shifts its focus to the highly anticipated Music Is My Life Concert happening on 1st January 2026.

The full star-studded lineup will be revealed soon, promising an unforgettable start to the new year.

