Smirnoff deepens support for DJ culture at the 2025 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards

Smirnoff powers connection between DJs, fans, and music culture at the 2025 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards.

Ghana Music
2025 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards powered by Smirnoff. Photo Credit: Supplied.
The 2025 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards, powered by Smirnoff, delivered an exciting celebration of Ghana’s DJ community under the theme “Shake the Floor.” The event brought together DJs, performers, fans, and cultural leaders for an evening that honoured creativity, talent, and the shared experiences that define Ghana’s vibrant music culture. Produced by Merqury Republic, this year’s ceremony reinforced Smirnoff’s long-standing commitment to platforms that promote connection and community.

The celebration opened with FanFest, where aspiring DJs, music enthusiasts, and loyal fans gathered for early engagements. At the Prime Lounge, Ghanaian music icon Rocky Dawuni shared reflections on the DJ’s evolving role as a culture shaper, highlighting how DJs serve as curators, creators, and connectors; a principle Smirnoff continues to support through its various initiatives.

The Black Carpet welcomed a distinguished mix of dignitaries, including Top management from Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC – Frédéric Féraille , Managing Director, James Boakye Sarfo, Commercial Director and Sabina Manu, Acting Marketing & Innovations Director. Their presence underscored the brand’s dedication to Ghana’s creative and entertainment landscape.

2025 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards powered by Smirnoff. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Notable media personalities such as Bola Ray and Jon Germain also graced the event, further elevating the evening’s visibility and significance. The main show began with a five-DJ marathon, with performances delivered from different points in the auditorium. This dynamic opening showcased the technical skill and creativity of the DJs and set the pace for the performances that followed.

The night featured a strong lineup of artists including Medikal, Fameye, Keche and Lali x Lola. A central moment of the evening was Smirnoff in the Mix, an interactive segment where fans joined Merqury Quaye on stage to co-create a live set. The experience brought Smirnoff’s WE DO WE philosophy to life showing how music creates spaces where people connect, participate, and celebrate together.

As part of its continued investment in the DJ community, Smirnoff presented its signature awards to outstanding talent:
• Overall DJ – Pioneer DDJ Ref 7 (Sophisticated DJ Console)
• Female DJ – Apple MacBook Pro M4
• Student DJ – Shure MM1

Smirnoff was also honored for its three-year partnership and its consistent contribution to shaping, sustaining, and elevating DJ culture in Ghana. This acknowledgment reaffirmed Smirnoff’s role as a true culture driver and committed partner to the DJ community.

2025 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards powered by Smirnoff. Photo Credit: Supplied.
DJs play a big role in how we enjoy music in Ghana. They bring people together and set the tone for many of the moments we share. Smirnoff is proud to support them and to create spaces where their talent can grow and shine.

Yaa Amoah-Owusu, Marketing Manager, Spirits & RTDs,

As part of the night’s recognitions, individuals who have made significant contributions to Ghana’s culture and media landscape where also honoured. Doreen Andoh received the Lifetime Achievement Award, celebrating her longstanding influence on Ghanaian broadcasting. Mr. Kofi Amoakohene was honoured with the Cultural Enabler Award for his leadership, mentorship, and support of creative talent over the years.

Through the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards and its broader platforms, Smirnoff remains committed to supporting DJs, fostering community, and contributing to the growth of Ghana’s music culture. The brand continues to invest in experiences and initiatives such as Smirnoff Ice Dome and Smirnoff in the mix that elevate talent and strengthen the creative.

Smirnoff In The Mix debuts with DJ Lord OTB
Smirnoff ‘In the Mix’: A fresh spin on Ghana’s DJ culture
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
