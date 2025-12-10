Minister Igwe shakes Accra with ‘The Shift Concert’

Gospel artiste Minister Igwe delivered one of the most electrifying and spiritually charged gospel experiences Ghana has seen this year in his The Shift Live Recording Concert.

Held on 7th December at 4PM under the theme “His Grace,” the event drew a fully packed auditorium filled with worshipers, families, and gospel music lovers seeking a life-changing encounter in God’s presence.

From start to finish, the concert stood out as a production masterpiece, featuring one of the most elaborate stages of the year. The setup included a live orchestra, percussion ensemble, hornsmen section, traditional Nigerian drums, and a full contemporary band.

This seamless fusion of African traditional elements with orchestral arrangements created a breathtaking soundscape that elevated the worship atmosphere.

Pictures from Minister Igwe – The Shift Live Concert

The night also showcased a star-studded lineup, with powerful ministrations from Joe Mettle, Ceccy Twum, Petra Odubayo, Efiba Yankey, and Max Praize—each preparing the way for Minister Igwe’s highly anticipated performance.

Minister Igwe made a striking entrance in a white suit paired with a red cap and flying tie, symbolizing purity, boldness, and spiritual authority.

As the General Music Director of Spiritlife Revival Ministries and spiritual son of Prophet El Bernard, Igwe ministered with intense energy and divine presence, recording several new songs that sparked prophecy, joy, and deep worship.

The night reached its peak when the trending Prophet El Bernard graced the event, imparting blessings and donating GHS 100,000 to support the ministry.

With exceptional stagecraft, lighting, choreography, and sound engineering, The Shift has set a new benchmark for gospel concerts in Ghana.

Anticipation for next year’s edition is already building as Minister Igwe prepares for his maiden African Tour in February 2026.