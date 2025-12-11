Ad imageAd image
Global star Amaarae brings ‘THE BLACKOUT’ home to Accra

Celebrate the homecoming of Amaarae at "The Blackout" concert in Accra, featuring DJ sets, surprise performances, legendary artists, and a vibrant atmosphere.

The Blackout: Amaarae Homecoming Concert. Credit: Supplied.
After a year that saw her make history on global stages, Ghanaian-American trailblazer Amaarae is coming home. On 18 December, 2025, the internationally acclaimed artist will cap off her “Black Star” world tour with a one-night-only event: “The Blackout: Amaarae Homecoming Concert” at The Underbridge Annex in Accra.

The concert is set to be an immersive, end-of-year experience, fusing Amaarae’s signature genre-bending sound with captivating visual art and performance. In a powerful nod to the roots that first championed her, Amaarae has partnered with Ghana’s own iMullar Sound System.

The Blackout: Amaarae Homecoming Concert. Credit: Supplied.
This collaboration signals a union between Amaarae’s global domination and iMullar Sound System, the events collective that has been instrumental in shaping Accra’s electronic, alternative, and experimental soundscape and have successfully created credible spaces for DJs, selectors, and music enthusiasts. iMullar will co-curate a dedicated lineup of local and regional DJs, including TMSKDJ, DJ OJ, Kofi Kayy, DJ Baaba, with additional heavy-hitters to be announced soon.

“The Blackout” is designed to be a bridge across generations of Ghanaian music. While Amaarae’s global ascent has seen her light up major festivals like Coachella, where she made history as the first Ghanaian female artist to perform, this night is dedicated to the legends who paved her way.

Lineup for "The Blackout: Amaarae Homecoming Concert." Credit: Supplied.
Attendees can expect surprise guest performers, including iconic Ghanaian musicians who have shaped her sonic identity, promising a rich tapestry of the past, present, and future of Ghanaian music.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: 18th December 2025

Venue: The Underbridge Annex, East Legon, Accra

Time: Start Time of 7pm

Tickets: Fans can purchase tickets via The Blackout, Amaarae music powered by iMullar. In-person ticket sales will also be available at The Republic Bar, Osu.

