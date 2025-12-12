BackStage Africa pushes industry growth with maiden “Basic Frameworks” workshop

BackStage Africa successfully hosted its highly anticipated “Basic Frameworks” for artists and music professionals on Monday, December 8, 2025, at A&C Corner in East Legon. The workshop offered an evening of knowledge sharing and industry insight.

The session attracted notable figures from Ghana’s music scene, including acclaimed artists Ko-Jo Cue, Bryan The Mensah, and producer Leonardoddj, alongside a diverse audience of music business executives, managers, entrepreneurs, and aspiring industry professionals who gained valuable foundational knowledge for their careers.

The workshop featured three distinguished speakers who provided comprehensive perspectives on navigating the music industry: David-Clay Onah, Founder of Gold River Entertainment; Vincent Jaspa, Founder of A Little Operation and Manager of music collective 99PHACES; and James Akita, Manager of DopeNation.

Speakers at Basic Frameworks by BackStage Africa. Photo Credit: Supplied.

Throughout the evening, the speakers candidly shared their personal experiences, outlined essential values that have guided their careers, recounted the highs and lows of their journeys, and traced critical fundamentals for young artists and stakeholders beginning their music business ventures.

“What we witnessed today was exactly what we envisioned, a room full of dreamers and doers, legends and newcomers, all speaking the same language of possibility,” said Reginald Amaah, Founder of BackStage Africa. “The essence of this workshop is simple: you can’t build a skyscraper without a rock solid foundation. We are here to ensure that the foundation, in values, business, and craft, is unshakeable for every African creative.”

The discussion portrayed BackStage Africa’s signature approach of bridging generational gaps in the industry, creating a collaborative atmosphere rather than a traditional lecture format. Attendees engaged with speakers on topics ranging from artist development and management best practices to A&R strategies and the business essentials required for sustainable careers in music.

Group patrons with patrons at Basic Frameworks by BackStage Africa. Photo Credit: Supplied.

The success of the maiden edition of “Basic Frameworks” touts BackStage Africa as a growing influence and a vital platform for music education and professional development in Ghana’s thriving creative economy. Organizers reiterated their commitment to addressing critical knowledge gaps in the industry while fostering connections across generations of music professionals.

For those who missed the session, BackStage Africa has indicated that more workshops and industry events are planned for the coming months, continuing their commitment to empowering emerging talent and strengthening Ghana’s music ecosystem.

For updates on future BackStage Africa events, follow BackStage Africa on all social media platforms.