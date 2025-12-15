‘Letter To Maali’: Shatta Wale releases new music video

Shatta Wale returns with the powerful visuals for “Letter To MAALI”, a heartfelt official video that showcases the Ghanaian dancehall star at his most reflective.

Directed with cinematic precision, the video blends striking imagery, emotive performances and symbolic storytelling to underline the song’s message of resilience, loyalty and self-belief.

Shatta Wale delivers raw vocals over a polished production, addressing personal battles and industry pressures while reaffirming his place as a cultural force.

The “Letter To MAALI” official video highlights Shatta Wale’s artistic growth, balancing vulnerability with confidence.

As one of Ghana’s most influential musicians, Shatta Wale continues to set trends and spark conversation through music that feels honest and relevant.