Abbla Unique releases new single “Long,”

"Long" by Abbla Unique is a confident and passionate story of desire.

Ghana Music

Ghanaian artist, actress, and jeweler Abbla Unique has released her new single “Long,” now streaming on all major platforms. The track marks a poised and emotionally charged moment in her evolving artistry.

Long tells the story of pursuing a shy love interest who has taken too long to act. After patience and unspoken tension, Abbla Unique flips the narrative — shifting from quiet waiting to confidently pushing him to make a move finally. The song captures that moment where desire meets resolve, and hesitation is no longer an option.

Sonically, Long is a slow burn with intention. The production leaves room for mood and tension, while Abbla’s delivery is assured, direct, and emotionally grounded. It’s sensual without being rushed, firm without being aggressive — a balance that reinforces her control of the narrative.

The release follows The Ünique Night, an intimate live showcase hosted weeks ago at The Woods, Luhon, where Abbla Unique blended music, fashion, and atmosphere into a curated cultural moment. The event highlighted her growing presence as an artist who extends her vision beyond music into live experiences and lifestyle branding through  Lühon.

Earlier this year, she released “Take a Bite” featuring Nya — a more assertive record that explored power and desire head-on. Placed alongside Long, the two tracks reveal different sides of the same confidence: one bold and immediate, the other patient until it’s time to speak up.

With Long, Abbla Unique continues to define her lane — one rooted in intention, individuality, and emotional honesty.

“Long” is out now on all streaming platforms.

