Kofi Kinaata unveils artiste line-up for Made In Taadi 2025

Kofi Kinaata announces the full artiste lineup for Made In Taadi 2025 Concert in Takoradi.

Ghana Music
Ghana Music
Kofi Kinaata
Icon Kofi KinaataPhoto Credit: Kofi Kinaata

Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata has officially announced the full artiste line-up for the Made In Taadi 2025, scheduled for 20th December in Takoradi.

The highly anticipated concert continues to serve as a major celebration of music and culture from Ghana’s Western Region.

Leading the Made In Taadi 2025 is Kofi Kinaata himself, with support from a powerful list of top Ghanaian artistes.

Made In Taadi 2025 Line-Up of Artists

The confirmed performers include Sarkodie, Kwabena Kwabena, Medikal, Kuami Eugene, DopeNation, OliveTheBoy, Kojo Blak, Oseikrom Sikanii, J. Zyno, and Lalid.

The diverse lineup blends rap, highlife, Afrobeat, and contemporary sounds, promising a well-rounded live music experience for fans.

Announcing the lineup on social media, Kinaata wrote, “The Westside called… and the Stars answered! All your favourite artistes are coming home! 2025 Made In Taadi Concert set to light up the City!”

With the lineup now revealed, anticipation continues to build ahead of one of Takoradi’s biggest music events this December.

Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more!
