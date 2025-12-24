Ad imageAd image
Global star Amaarae brings ‘THE BLACKOUT’ home to Accra

Amaarae caps of “BLACK STAR” world tour with “THE BLACKOUT” homecoming concert.

Amaarae. Photo Credit: Supplied.
After a great year of representing Ghana around the world with her music and craft, Ghanaian-American trailblazer Amaarae is coming home. She marks her highly anticipated homecoming with “The Blackout: Amaarae Homecoming Concert“. Slated for Tuesday, 6th January, 2026, the event is not only a concert but also a celebration with the people and city that shaped her love for the arts. The concert also caps off her “Black Star” world tour at The Underbridge Annex in Accra.

The concert will be a display of Amaarae’s signature genre-bending sound with captivating visual art and performance.

In a powerful nod to the roots that first championed her, Amaarae has partnered with Ghana’s owniMullar Sound System. This collaboration signals a union between Amaarae’s global domination and iMullar Sound System, the event collective that has been instrumental in shaping Accra’s electronic, alternative, and experimental soundscape. The collective has successfully curated credible spaces for DJs, selectors, and music enthusiasts. i

Amaarae - The Blackout Concert. Credit: Supplied.
iMullar will co-curate a dedicated lineup of local and regional DJs, including TMSKDJ, DJ OJ, Kofi Kayy, and DJ Baaba, with additional heavy-hitters to be announced soon.

 “The Blackout” is designed to be a bridge across generations of Ghanaian music. While Amaarae’s global ascent has seen her light up major festivals like Coachella, where she made history as the first Ghanaian female artist to perform, this night is dedicated to the legends who paved her way.

Amaarae - The Blackout Concert. Credit: Supplied.
Attendees can expect surprise guest performers, including iconic Ghanaian musicians who have shaped her sonic identity, promising a rich tapestry of the past, present, and future of Ghanaian music.

EVENT DETAILS:

Date: Tuesday, 6th January 2026
Venue: The Underbridge Annex, East Legon, Accra.
Time: Start Time of 7pm
Tickets: Fans can purchase tickets via The Blackout, Amaarae music powered by iMullar.  

