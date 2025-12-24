One Stage, Endless Hits: Music Is My Life Concert 2026 is here!

On Thursday, 1st January 2026, music lovers from across Ghana will gather at Big Base Street, Tema Community 2, for the highly anticipated Music Is My Life Concert.

As the clock resets and a brand New Year dawns, Tema is set to come alive with sound, culture, and unforgettable energy.

This powerful celebration officially opens the country’s concert calendar for the year. The lineup promises nothing short of fireworks.

On this special New Year’s Day, fans can expect electrifying performances from Sarkodie, Kweku Smoke, King Promise, Asakaa Boys – Reggie, Jay Bahd, Kwaku DMC & Skyface SDW, Mista Myles, Kimilist, Ras Kuuku, Lasmid, and many more.

“Music Is My Life Concert is more than just a show, it’s a movement,” said Mubarak Nkrumah, aka K9, CEO of Mimlife Records. True to his words, the event has grown into a cultural landmark that sets the tone for entertainment in Ghana every single year.

Produced by Mimlife Records as part of its social responsibility to the Tema community, the concert reflects a deep commitment to giving back through music.

Echoing this vision, Eric Asmah, General Manager of Mimlife Records, added, “Music Is My Life Concert is the pinnacle of all events, and we’re honored to bring this electrifying experience to music fans once again.

This year’s lineup reflects the evolution of our music, blending chart-topping stars with rising talents shaping the future.”

Best of all, Music Is My Life Concert is FREE. No tickets needed, just come early, soak in the atmosphere, and be part of history. Gates open at 6:00 PM sharp.

For fans seeking a premium experience, exclusive table reservations are available. For bookings, call 030 321 0237, +233 55 355 4117, or +233 26 657 6337, or email mimliferecordsgh@gmail.com.