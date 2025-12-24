Ad imageAd image
News

One Stage, Endless Hits: Music Is My Life Concert 2026 is here!

Music Is My Life Concert 2026 opens Ghana’s concert calendar with massive performances and free access in Tema.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Music Is My Life Concert
Music Is My Life ConcertPhoto Credit: MimLife Records

On Thursday, 1st January 2026, music lovers from across Ghana will gather at Big Base Street, Tema Community 2, for the highly anticipated Music Is My Life Concert.

As the clock resets and a brand New Year dawns, Tema is set to come alive with sound, culture, and unforgettable energy.

This powerful celebration officially opens the country’s concert calendar for the year. The lineup promises nothing short of fireworks.

On this special New Year’s Day, fans can expect electrifying performances from Sarkodie, Kweku Smoke, King Promise, Asakaa Boys – Reggie, Jay Bahd, Kwaku DMC & Skyface SDW, Mista Myles, Kimilist, Ras Kuuku, Lasmid, and many more.

“Music Is My Life Concert is more than just a show, it’s a movement,” said Mubarak Nkrumah, aka K9, CEO of Mimlife Records. True to his words, the event has grown into a cultural landmark that sets the tone for entertainment in Ghana every single year.

Produced by Mimlife Records as part of its social responsibility to the Tema community, the concert reflects a deep commitment to giving back through music.

Echoing this vision, Eric Asmah, General Manager of Mimlife Records, added, “Music Is My Life Concert is the pinnacle of all events, and we’re honored to bring this electrifying experience to music fans once again.

This year’s lineup reflects the evolution of our music, blending chart-topping stars with rising talents shaping the future.”

Best of all, Music Is My Life Concert is FREE. No tickets needed, just come early, soak in the atmosphere, and be part of history. Gates open at 6:00 PM sharp.

For fans seeking a premium experience, exclusive table reservations are available. For bookings, call 030 321 0237, +233 55 355 4117, or +233 26 657 6337, or email mimliferecordsgh@gmail.com.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
‘Music Is My Life’ Concert 2025 promises to be bigger
Join the 9th Annual Music is My Life Concert by Mimlife Records in Tema: KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Shatta Wale, and More! – Full Details Here
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Cover Artwork: Have Mercy 2 - Kofi Kinaata feat. Sarkodie 2025 Week 51: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Next Article Amaarae. Photo Credit: Supplied. Global star Amaarae brings ‘THE BLACKOUT’ home to Accra
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Clean by Jay Erl
Jay ERL unveils ‘Bangers Only 5’ — Out Now!
Music
Cover Artwork: Have Mercy 2 - Kofi Kinaata feat. Sarkodie
2025 Week 51: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Perez Musik
Perez Musik feats. Ps. Isaiah Fosu Kwakye Jnr on new song ‘You Are Beautiful’
Music
Stonebwoy
Stonebwoy releases entertaining new song ‘Chilling Cooling’ feat. King Jerry
Music
I Dey Win by Bosheba feat. Medikal & Rich Kent
‘Ekorso’: Bosheba releases new song for festivities
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Sarkodie
New music! Sarkodie drops ‘You & I (Remix)’ featuring OliveTheBoy
Music
Singer Fameye
Fameye sets the mood with ‘Terry Bonchaka’ feat. DJ Vyrusky
Music
R2Bees
Surprise! R2Bees release two new songs: ‘Two Two’ & ‘Awurade Aye’
Music
Black Sherif
Watch! Black Sherif releases new music video for ‘Changes’
Music
Cover Artwork: Asor II - Kwabena Kwabena feat. Stonebwoy & Kofi Kinaata
2025 Week 50: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Minister Owusua
New music! Minister Owusua praises God in ‘Y3 Dan Wo (We Depend On You)’
Music
Hammer Hits at Rappers Using Local Languages on International Stage - Full Details HERE!
Go time! Hammer of The Last Two releases new song ‘The Boys’ feat. Joey B, Sarkodie, and Medikal
Music
Donzy
Donzy drops high-energy new song ‘Forever’ feat. Beeztrap KOTM
Music
FloEazy
FloEazy returns with exciting new song; ‘Unnoticed’
Music
Billboards in the Skybox. Credit: Dreamina.
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
Guest Blogger