Team Eternity Ghana, MOGmusic, headline Faithlife 2025 Watchnight Services

Join Faithlife Church’s 2025 Watchnight Experience featuring Team Eternity Ghana, MOGmusic, and more in Nungua.

MOGMusic with Team Eternity
MOGMusic with Team Eternity. Photo Credit: Faithlife Church

The Faithlife Church is set to usher believers into the new year with 2 Star-studded & power-packed Watchnight Services scheduled for Monday 30th & Tuesday 31st December 2025 at The Junction Mall, Nungua.

Under the leadership of lead Pastor, Daniel Yaw Antwi, this year’s watchnight service takes on a refreshing new dimension, featuring one impactful service each night at 7:00pm and 9:00pm on the 30th & 31st December respectively.

The initiative is designed to give worshippers flexibility while ensuring an atmosphere charged with praise, prayer, and prophetic declarations as the year draws to a close.

The 2025 Watchnight Experience boasts an impressive lineup of anointed gospel ministers set to lead attendees in deep worship and celebration.

Headlining the event is Ghana’s viral hitmaking gospel group, Team Eternity Ghana, alongside the vocal powerhouse MOGmusic, gospel reggae kingpin Akesse Brempong, and renowned worship minister Pastor Emmitt Jim Konadu.

It’s poised to be 2 nights of spoken word, choreography and exceptional music ministrations by the in-house choir, Faithlife Collective.

Moreover, the event promises an unforgettable encounter marked by heartfelt worship, fervent prayer, and moments of divine visitation. Participants are encouraged to come expectant, believing God for healings, miracles, restoration, and a fruitful transition into 2026.

Residents of Tema, Nungua, Teshie, Sakumono, Ashaiman & surrounding environs are especially invited to take advantage of this divine gathering and end 2025 and #DettyDecember on a clean and victorious note.

