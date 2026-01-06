Sarkodie, King Promise, and more shut down Music Is My Life Concert 2026

Music Is My Life Concert 2026 has, historically speaking, built a compelling case for being the biggest festival to kick off the year. Now in its 11th year, the concert began over a decade ago and has since evolved into a firmly established annual fixture on Ghana’s music calendar.

The moment the full line-up for Music Is My Life Concert 2026 was unveiled, anticipation surged. Excitement peaked even further as the concert returned to its original home grounds at Big Base Pub, Tema Community 2, reaffirming its deep roots within the Tema community.

This past weekend, over 10,000 music lovers braved heat, sweat, dust, long hours on their feet, and the raw intensity that comes with standing through an all-night outdoor concert, united by one thing: the love of music.

Earlier, Mubarak Nkrumah (K9), CEO of Mimlife Records, had promised that the 2026 edition would be ‘the first of its kind’, and true to his word, every act delivered an exceptional performance.

Music Is My Life Concert has become a proven launchpad for careers, as Mimlife Records consistently creates space for emerging talents to perform on the same stage as A-list acts, giving upcoming artists rare exposure before the headline performances take over the night.

Photos: MimLife Concert 2026

The Taadi hitmaker Lasmid stole hearts as he performed his smash record Olivia, igniting massive sing-along moments from an already energised audience.

Another major highlight was Sister Deborah’s surprise appearance, where she thrilled fans with a stellar rendition of her iconic hit Africa Madonna.

In a concert dominated by male superstars, Sista Afia arguably shone the brightest. She delivered a commanding performance, bringing her A-game with back-to-back hits that kept the crowd fully engaged and reaffirmed her place as one of Ghana’s most electrifying female performers.

Artists signed to Mimlife Records, Kimilist and Mista Myles also delivered standout performances. Kimilist thrilled fans with his raw street energy and crowd control, while Mista Myles impressed with a polished, confident stage presence that showcased his growth as an artist. Their performances reflected the label’s commitment to nurturing versatile talent capable of commanding large stages.

Kweku Smoke further proved why he remains one of the most innovative performers in the game. The rapper arrived with a jaw-dropping spectacle, launching into a hit-packed set that reminded fans why his performances are always among the most talked about.

Photos: MimLife Concert 2026

Sarkodie’s return to the Music Is My Life Concert main stage was nothing short of iconic. His performance exceeded expectations, taking fans on a musical journey beyond the stars. A standout moment of the night came when the rap legend broke into a viral azonto dance, sending the crowd into a frenzy during an unforgettable set.

One of the most memorable segments of the night was the strong Asakaa presence, represented by Jay Bahd, Reggie, Kwaku DMC and Skyface SDW, who brought Kumerica drill energy straight to Tema.

As dawn approached, King Promise surprised fans by taking the stage around 5.00 a.m., just as the event was winding down. The singer delivered an energetic set filled with his biggest hits, leaving the crowd refreshed and delighted despite the long night.

Speaking after the event, Eric Asmah, General Manager of Mimlife Records, expressed his excitement: ‘We are delighted that we were able to give the Tema community and music lovers a show of this magnitude. The support has been overwhelming, and we promise that next year will come with an even bigger and better approach.’

Founded with a strong vision for community impact and music development, Mimlife Records has grown into a respected force in Ghana’s entertainment industry. Beyond music production and artist management, the label has built a reputation for staging landmark live events that give back to the community while pushing Ghanaian music culture forward, making Music Is My Life Concert not just a show, but a movement.