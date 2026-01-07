Ad imageAd image
Christa Boafo announces new Gospel album ‘LET LOVE LEAD’

Christa Boafo announces LET LOVE LEAD, a 13-track album focused on God’s love and Christian unity.

Christa Boafo
In a season marked by division, uncertainty, and spiritual distractions, gospel minstrel Christa Boafo delivers a timely message of hope through her upcoming album, LET LOVE LEAD, scheduled for release on 23rd January 2026.

More than a musical project, the album is a heartfelt call for believers to return to the foundation of their faith—the unconditional love of God.

LET LOVE LEAD is a worship-centered gospel album that reflects deeply on God’s grace, mercy, and fatherly care.

Through powerful vocals, spirit-led compositions, and sincere worship expressions, Christa Boafo reminds listeners that God’s love is freely given, not earned by human effort.

Each song invites believers to pause, reflect, and rediscover the assurance that God’s love remains constant through every season of life.

Beyond personal devotion, the album carries a strong message of unity within the body of Christ. At a time when differences often overshadow love, Christa Boafo calls believers back to the example of Christ—loving without discrimination, forgiving without condition, and serving with humility.

LET LOVE LEAD Album Tracklist

  1. Let Love Lead
  2. Am Ok with Jesus
  3. You Deserve All the Praise
  4. Yahweh
  5. God of Wisdom
  6. Mea Na Ma Fre Wo
  7. Awurade Wo Yen Tem
  8. The Name Jesus
  9. Onyame Ben Nie
  10. From the Rising of the Sun
  11. Me Kae Me Nsem
  12. The Lord of Host
  13. The Lord of Host (Worship)

The project challenges Christians to release pride, judgment, and bitterness, and to let love guide their relationships, ministries, and daily lives.

Musically rich and spiritually immersive, LET LOVE LEAD blends contemporary gospel sounds with heartfelt worship, incorporating both English and Ghanaian-language songs for a global and authentic experience. Featuring 13 powerful tracks, the album is crafted to inspire worship, healing, and spiritual renewal.

As its release date approaches, LET LOVE LEAD stands as a powerful reminder that love is not optional—it is the clearest evidence of genuine faith.

RR3X unveils ‘Let Love Lead’ EP: A deep dive into love stories
Christa Boafo inspires with new single ‘The Lord of Hosts’
