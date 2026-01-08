Reports of court order against Black Sherif for rent debt false

Recent social media reports alleging that Ghanaian music star Black Sherif has been ordered by an Adentan court to pay GH¢229,500 in rent arrears have been found to be entirely misleading.

Court documents from the District Court 1 at Adenta clarify that no such judgment has been rendered against the artist. The case, initiated by Dr. Evelyn Esi Awittor, is currently in its preliminary stages and has not yet gone to trial. The hearing is adjourned until March 3, 2026, when both parties are expected to appear in court.

The figure of GH¢229,500 circulating online represents a claim by the plaintiff for alleged outstanding rent as of July 31, 2025. It is important to note that this is a relief sought by Dr Awittor, not a judgment rendered by the court.

Court documents reveal additional complexities surrounding the case. The property at the centre of the dispute has been under attachment by the Accra High Court since February 2024 due to separate legal matters that are unrelated to Black Sherif or his tenancy arrangement. This pre-existing legal encumbrance on the property predates the current rent dispute.

Contrary to characterizations in social media reports, the Adjiringanor property in question is not Black Sherif’s personal residence. Reliable sources confirm that the premises serve as office space and studios for the Road Boys Association (RBA), the artist’s creative collective and record label.

This is one such incident that highlights the risks of misinformation spreading rapidly on social media platforms, particularly regarding legal matters involving public figures, where preliminary court filings can be misrepresented as final judgments.

Source: Kenneth Awotwe Darko