Amaarae sets the benchmark with “Blackout” Concert

Amaarae hosts epic Blackout concert in Ghana, an unforgettable homecoming showcasing world-class production and vibrant community spirit.

Jude Tackie
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music - Writer
Amaarae at Blackout concert. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Amaarae at Blackout concert. Photo Credit: Supplied.

Years after having her first concert in Ghana, Ghana’s biggest pop star, Amaarae, had her long-awaited homecoming on the 6th of January at the Underbridge Annex with her Blackout Concert. In collaboration with iMullar Sound System, Amaarae closed out her tour for her latest album, Blackstar, with the homecoming experience showcasing an event of global standard.  

Following an announcement of the event schedule via her Twitter account, doubters were proved wrong as the show started on time and ended on time despite some patrons arriving later than the start time. The intentionality behind the curation of her sets, quality of performance and overall show production was an exemplary one. 

It was an audience of community, lovers of her music and creative enthusiasts all shrouded in their all-black attire at the venue having the time of their lives. From the curated DJ sets by iMullar to Amaarae performances, the crowd stayed alive through it all. 

With guest appearances from Sarkodie, Gyakie, FTY and “Asaakaa Boys”, fans were left with joy in their hearts and memories of an experience like none they’ve had before. The Blackout Concert by Amaarae in collaboration with iMullar Sound System and partners Access Bank, Ecobank Ghana, Hollard Insurance, Enterprise Insurance, Chale Ticketing App, and Republic Bar on the 6th of January, 2026, will go down as a benchmark for Ghanaian artists when it comes to live event production and organisation a tastemaker for what attendees deserve and a serious contender in filling a long-standing gap in Ghana’s live event industry.

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
A pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
