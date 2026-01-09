Amaarae sets the benchmark with “Blackout” Concert

Years after having her first concert in Ghana, Ghana’s biggest pop star, Amaarae, had her long-awaited homecoming on the 6th of January at the Underbridge Annex with her Blackout Concert. In collaboration with iMullar Sound System, Amaarae closed out her tour for her latest album, Blackstar, with the homecoming experience showcasing an event of global standard.

Following an announcement of the event schedule via her Twitter account, doubters were proved wrong as the show started on time and ended on time despite some patrons arriving later than the start time. The intentionality behind the curation of her sets, quality of performance and overall show production was an exemplary one.

We love a professional, and @amaarae that you are.



A1 production and timing. — Natalie (@Nataliiee_N) January 7, 2026

It was an audience of community, lovers of her music and creative enthusiasts all shrouded in their all-black attire at the venue having the time of their lives. From the curated DJ sets by iMullar to Amaarae performances, the crowd stayed alive through it all.

The sound production and production in general for @amaarae ‘s concert last night was world class!! My goodness! My ears and eyes were pleased!! And that azonto jamz we got in the middle of the concert… God bless you Ama!! 😮‍💨🔥🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/HOhc7JW2mS — Kwame Asante Ofori (@mR_aSAntE) January 7, 2026

Amaarae’s concert production is up there with global citizen — KOFI KAY DJ (@kofikay_dj) January 7, 2026

Amaarae changed my life — Mae! (@maebelyingg) January 7, 2026

With guest appearances from Sarkodie, Gyakie, FTY and “Asaakaa Boys”, fans were left with joy in their hearts and memories of an experience like none they’ve had before. The Blackout Concert by Amaarae in collaboration with iMullar Sound System and partners Access Bank, Ecobank Ghana, Hollard Insurance, Enterprise Insurance, Chale Ticketing App, and Republic Bar on the 6th of January, 2026, will go down as a benchmark for Ghanaian artists when it comes to live event production and organisation a tastemaker for what attendees deserve and a serious contender in filling a long-standing gap in Ghana’s live event industry.

If you ever wondered what a proper concert looks like, Amaarae just showed us. Every Ghanaian artist should learn from that. — Raphäel رفيق 𓅓 (@Benawyn) January 7, 2026

She performed black star on the main stage, then did fountain baby on the other. Everyone enjoyed. This is what you call a show!! Even the coachella fans didn’t have this much fun abeeggg 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Afia (@af_ia_blue) January 7, 2026