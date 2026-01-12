A&R Manager – Emmanuel Appiagyei leaves Crux Global

Ghanaian music executive and creative entrepreneur Emmanuel Appiagyei has officially exited Crux Global, marking the end of a four-year tenure as Senior A&R Manager with the company.

During his time at Crux Global, Emmanuel played a pivotal role in artist discovery, development, partnerships, and project execution, contributing significantly to the company’s creative growth and strategic positioning within the African music ecosystem.

His work spanned A&R strategy, artist relations, creative direction, and close cross-functional collaboration with marketing and distribution teams to deliver impactful music projects.

He is deeply grateful for the opportunity to conceptualize and build the foundation of the company’s marketing agency arm, from initial ideas and strategic framework to full execution and measurable impact.

Through this agency arm, Emmanuel managed and executed projects for a wide range of artists and brand partners, including BOJ, Eugy, Ghetts, Twitch 4EVA, Joshua Baraka, Kwamz, Darkovibes, Tiwa Savage, R2BEES, Sefa, Smallgod, Kweku Flick, King Promise, Criss Waddle, Camidoh, Raevin, as well as major platforms and brands such as Afronation, Rolling Stone Africa, Moves Recordings, Afrofuture, YFM Ghana, Sony Music Africa, Goldblock Party, among many others.

The past four years at Crux Global have been a real chapter of growth, learning, and building. I’m thankful for the creatives and artists I had the opportunity to work with, and for the progress we were able to make together. This next phase isn’t an exit from the game—I remain very much active and open to meaningful collaborations and roles that genuinely move culture. Emmanuel Appiagyei

His departure marks the beginning of a new chapter, as he prepares to apply his experience to new ventures spanning music, fashion, sports, technology, lifestyle culture, and brand innovation