Five (5) Concerts that defined December in Ghana 2025

December in Ghana 2025 came alive with concerts across cities like Accra, Takoradi, and Tema. Here’s a nationwide look.

Ghana Music
Stonebwoy
StonebwoyPhoto Credit: BHIM Festival 2025

In typical Ghanaian culture, December 2025 once again confirmed Ghana’s place as one of Africa’s leading festive destinations.

Across the country, a packed calendar of concerts and cultural events turned December in Ghana into a nationwide celebration, not just an Accra affair.

From the capital to regional hubs, revellers across Ghana’s 16 regions took part in the annual Detty December festivities.

For many, it was a chance to unwind after a demanding year. For others, it was about connection, making new friends, strengthening relationships, and fully embracing the season.

What stood out in 2025 was the spread. December in Ghana delivered experiences across multiple cities, reinforcing a simple reality: Ghana is not Accra alone.

In recognition of this, Ghana Music highlights five notable concerts held in selected cities nationwide during the 2025 festive season.

Top 5 December 2025 Concerts

  1. GT Bank Concert (December 19, Accra)
  2. BHIM Festival – Stonebwoy (December 26, Accra)
  3. Made In Taadi – Kofi Kinaata (December 20, Takoradi)
  4. Zaama Disco – Black Sherif (December 21, Legon)
  5. Music Is My Life Concert (January 1, Tema)

GT Bank Concert (Accra)

GT Bank staged a major concert at the Accra Sports Stadium on 19 December, featuring both Ghanaian and Nigerian artistes such as Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Burna Boy, and Ayra Starr. The bank’s annual concert has become a cornerstone of Detty December, showing just how much corporate Ghana continues to invest in the entertainment industry.

BHIM Festival – Stonebwoy (Accra)

Stonebwoy held his signature BHIM Festival at the Accra Sports Stadium on 24 December, delivering yet another edition of what has become one of Detty December’s most anticipated events. The dancehall star’s annual concert pulls massive crowds and blends local and international reggae and dancehall acts.

Made In Taadi – Kofi Kinaata (Takoradi)

Kofi Kinaata brought the December festivities to the Western Region with his annual Made In Taadi 2025 concert in Takoradi on 20 December. The highlife maestro’s commitment to performing in his hometown has turned the event into a beloved tradition that proudly celebrates Takoradi’s rich musical heritage.

Zaama Disco – Black Sherif (Legon – Accra)

Black Sherif thrilled fans on 21 December at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, delivering a carefully curated presentation of his acclaimed Iron Boy album. With special guests including Sarkodie, KiDi, AratheJay, and BeezTrap KOTM, Zaama Disco 2025 marked a historic stadium debut for the rapper.

Music Is My Life Concert (Tema)

Mimlife Records’ Music Is My Life Concert rounded off the Detty December season on 1 January in Tema. The high-energy showcase drew thousands as top Ghanaian artistes ushered revellers into the new year.

These five concerts represented far more than just entertainment. Detty December’s evolution into a major economic and cultural force highlights Ghana’s growing influence in African tourism and entertainment.

By building on initiatives like the Year of Return and subsequent campaigns, the country has firmly positioned itself as a preferred destination for diaspora engagement.

