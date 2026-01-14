Ad imageAd image
AFROSON1C X storms Accra, Ghana with sold-out show

Legends, next-gen artists and global music executives converge for a landmark sold-out event.

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
The Cavemen at AFROSON1C X. Photo Credit: Crayture
AFROSON1C X made a powerful statement in Ghana with a sold-out live experience at Treehouse Restaurant, Accra, bringing together culture, community, and cutting-edge West African music. The packed venue reinforced AFROSON1C X’s growing reputation as a platform delivering high-impact, culturally resonant showcases at the intersection of music, industry, and future-focused talent. 

Headlining the night were Nigerian highlife revivalists The Cavemen and Ghanaian music icon Amakye Dede. Their performances bridged generations, celebrating both the roots and evolution of West African sound. The result was a night steeped in musical heritage, nostalgia, and vibrant live instrumentation that deeply connected with audiences. 

Supporting the headliners was an impressive lineup of rising stars – Malaïka, 99 PHACES, Tommy WÁ, Tower, Haeven, Tsie, and Yarwood – each delivering standout performances that highlighted the diversity and future of West African music. From genre-blending experimentation to raw, soulful expression, the emerging artists energized the crowd and showcased the depth of talent shaping the next wave. 

(L-R) Antoine Mensah (Host), Olukorede "Kay" Ikazoboh (MD Virgin Music Nigeria), Maxwell Adjavon (Founder, iMullar), John Hill (Manager, Commerce & Streaming Partnerships (UK) at EMPIRE). Photo Credit: Crayture
Beyond the performances, AFROSON1C X placed strong emphasis on education and industry development through curated panel discussions and workshops featuring leading voices from Virgin Music Group, EMPIRE, Rain Labs, The Orchard, CLIP and iMullar Sound System. These sessions offered practical insights into artist development, distribution, global markets, and the business of music – equipping emerging artists and creatives with knowledge, access, and inspiration. The conversations reinforced AFROSON1C X’s mission to not only entertain, but empower the West African music ecosystem.

99 Phaces at AFROSON1C X. Photo Credit: Crayture.
Complementing the programme, one-stop music distribution platform WAVVI hosted an on-site activation showcasing its latest product. The activation offered free music distribution to West African artists, alongside automated royalty payouts via mobile money (MoMo), highlighting the growing role of technology in unlocking sustainable creative careers across the region. 

Following its sold-out success in Accra – and building on showcase stages at SXSW London and Reeperbahn Festival in 2025 – AFROSON1C X continues to solidify its position as the showcase platform for West Africa. One that celebrates legacy, elevates new voices, and invests meaningfully in the future of West Africa’s music industry. 

Plans are already underway for the next edition and a series of international spotlight showcases in 2026. 

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
TAGGED:
