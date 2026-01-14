Ad imageAd image
Bosheba draws massive crowd at ‘Bosheba & Friends’ Concert in Achimota

Bosheba hosts a successful “Bosheba & Friends” concert in Achimota, drawing a massive crowd and celebrating music, unity, and community pride.

Bosheba
BoshebaPhoto Credit: Bosheba & Friends

Bosheba, a long-time resident of Achimota for over two decades, marked a major milestone in his career with the successful hosting of his own concert on Friday, 9 January, at Reemas Lounge, Kingsby Roundabout, Achimota.

The event, dubbed “Bosheba & Friends,” recorded an impressive turnout, highlighting the artist’s enduring influence and strong connection with the Achimota community.

The concert, Bosheba’s first major live performance of the New Year, attracted music lovers, creatives, youth, and community leaders from Achimota and surrounding areas.

With free entry, the event created an inclusive atmosphere that allowed fans from all walks of life to enjoy an evening of quality music, entertainment, and cultural celebration. Taking to the stage, Bosheba delivered energetic and emotionally resonant performances, treating fans to a rich catalogue that reflects his musical journey over the years.

A standout moment of the night was the performance of his hit song “Sweet Vanilla,” a fan-favorite collaboration featuring Ruff n Smooth and Bradez, which underscored his ability to craft timeless records that resonate across generations.

Bosheba Performing at ‘Bosheba & Friends’ Concert

The concert also featured stellar performances from supporting artists, including Baba Tundey, King Jerry, Captain, Kwaku BigDeal, Chizzy Willa, Waife SwiitLypz of Dunsin Fame, Diko, and PM Boss, creating a vibrant and diverse musical experience that kept the audience engaged throughout the night.

Bosheba expressed profound gratitude to his fans and supporters for their overwhelming love, noting that the massive turnout reaffirmed his commitment to elevating his craft to greater heights.

The artist shared that the success of the concert has inspired plans to potentially take the event on a European tour, signaling an ambitious new chapter in his career.

Beyond the performances, Motown Connect / Bosheba & Friends stood out as a dynamic social and entertainment gathering aimed at uniting youth, creatives, and music enthusiasts while promoting positive engagement within the community.

The event also provided a platform for emerging and established artists, reinforcing Achimota’s reputation as a hub for creative expression. Bosheba, known for his versatility across genres, also highlighted his upcoming hip-hop album “No Sleep 4 Street,” a 12-track project reflecting street realities and personal experiences.

Two singles from the album, “5%” and “Enko So,” have already been released, generating strong anticipation among fans for the full body of work.

In all, Motown Connect / Bosheba & Friends successfully celebrated music, unity, and community pride, positioning Bosheba as an artist poised for broader international recognition and making the concert a defining moment in his evolving musical journey.

