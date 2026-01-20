Ad imageAd image
News

Artists weren’t ready – Amaarae reflects on Ghana alté era

Amaarae says Ghana’s alté scene missed its moment in 2017.

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music - Writer
Amaarae. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Amaarae. Photo Credit: Supplied.

Global star Amaarae has cast a critical eye back at 2017, a period widely regarded as the “peak” of Ghana’s alternative (alté) music scene. It was a turning point in Ghanaian music history that saw the emergence of the alté scene, a genre-fluid movement blending alternative sounds with Ghanaian influences.

While many fans remember 2017 as a golden era of SoundCloud experimentation and creative boundary-pushing, Amaarae suggests the movement faltered not because of the audience, but because the artists themselves weren’t ready for the grind.

When asked by Nana Kojo Mula whether enough was done that year to prepare the Ghanaian market for change properly, Amaarae shifted focus from audience readiness to artist preparedness. She suggested that many musicians were not equipped enough for the moment they had created.

“A lot of artists at that time underestimated how much work it takes to scale a career. Artists underestimated the capacity that it takes to be present and disciplined and forward-thinking, and also consider the fact that this is a terrain that is ever evolving,” she shared.

The “Angels in Tibet” hitmaker emphasized that success in music requires constant evolution alongside the industry itself. She argued that when artists fail to maintain momentum and push the culture forward, even engaged audiences can only do so much.

“I think once the artists aren’t doing that and moving the culture and conversation forward, the audience can only do so much with what they’re given,” Amaarae explained, rejecting the notion that audiences bear primary responsibility for the movement’s trajectory.

Her assessment of the era was sobering. “No, I don’t think anything was learned from that period, sadly,” she stated, suggesting that the lessons from 2017’s breakthrough moment have gone largely unheeded.

However, Amaarae maintained a note of cautious optimism about the future. “But, hopefully, we can, but there’s still time,” she added, indicating that opportunities remain for Ghanaian artists to apply those lessons in the future.

The comments provide rare insight from one of the alté movement’s most successful exports into why the scene, despite generating significant buzz and producing innovative music, struggled to achieve the sustained commercial and cultural impact many anticipated. Amaarae’s own career trajectory, which has included Grammy nominations and international collaborations, stands as evidence of what’s possible when artists combine innovation with the discipline and forward-thinking approach she describes.

Her reflections arrive as a new generation of Ghanaian artists navigate similar challenges, raising questions about whether the industry has truly learned from the alté era’s unfulfilled promise.

author avatar
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
See Full Bio
Discovering unique artists is becoming increasingly difficult – Amaarae laments
Amaarae sets the benchmark with “Blackout” Concert
Amaarae The Blackstar: Staying True to Self and Pushing Creative Barriers
How Ghana’s Streaming Culture Transformed Community Connection – Spotify
Global star Amaarae brings ‘THE BLACKOUT’ home to Accra
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByJude Tackie, Ghana Music
Writer
Follow:
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
Previous Article Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Supplied. GH₵1.1m reduced to GH₵50k in Black Sherif – Ex-Manager court ruling
Next Article Oko Yi by Yaw Sarpong And The Asomafo feat. Allstars Ghanaian music icon Yaw Sarpong passes on
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Dikoo
Dikoo reflects on growth and progress in ‘Victory’
Music
AlorG
AlorG releases first single of the year; ‘My Brothers’
Music
Amerado
New music! Amerado releases ‘Aseda’ featuring a star-studded line up
Music
Minister Owusua
Welcome To January 2026 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month
Lists
King Paluta
King Paluta collaborates with Kwabena Kwabena on ‘Ewor Me’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Cover Artwork: Ewor Me - King Paluta feat. Kwabena Kwabena
2026 Week 3: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Akwaboah
New music! Akwaboah drops ‘Akono Ba’ produced by MOGBeatz
Music
Akuvi
‘Dream Big’: Akuvi gets Stonebwoy on new song
Music
Shatta Wale
‘Echoes Of The Ghetto’: Shatta Wale releases new 2026 EP
Music
Heart by Ofori Amponsah
Ofori Amponsah features AratheJay & She on ‘Room 666!’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Minister Owusua
New music! Minister Owusua praises God in ‘Y3 Dan Wo (We Depend On You)’
Music
Hammer Hits at Rappers Using Local Languages on International Stage - Full Details HERE!
Go time! Hammer of The Last Two releases new song ‘The Boys’ feat. Joey B, Sarkodie, and Medikal
Music
Donzy
Donzy drops high-energy new song ‘Forever’ feat. Beeztrap KOTM
Music
FloEazy
FloEazy returns with exciting new song; ‘Unnoticed’
Music
Billboards in the Skybox. Credit: Dreamina.
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
Guest Blogger

You Might Also Like