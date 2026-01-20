Ad imageAd image
GH₵1.1m reduced to GH₵50k in Black Sherif – Ex-Manager court ruling

High Court rejects earnings claim in Black Sherif management dispute.

Jude Tackie
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music - Writer
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Supplied.

The High Court has officially ruled over Black Sherif’s protracted legal dispute with former management, awarding just GH₵50,000 in what the court termed a “technical” breach of contract — a far cry from the GH₵1.1 million and perpetual earnings stake his ex-manager had demanded.

In a detailed judgment that systematically dismantled the plaintiff’s case, Justice Afia Adu-Amankwa of the Commercial Division ruled that Shadrach Owusu Agyei, operating as Charvis Wayne’s Consult, failed to provide sufficient evidence to support his sweeping financial claims against the “Kwaku the Traveller” hitmaker.

The contrast between what was sought and what was awarded tells the story. Agyei had approached the court seeking a comprehensive financial package: 20% of all Black Sherif’s earnings in perpetuity, reimbursement of over GH₵1.1 million allegedly invested in the artist’s career, and $24,000 for accommodation expenses.

Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Instagram.
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Instagram.

The court rejected these claims in their entirety, finding no credible evidence to support allegations of unaccounted earnings, retained revenue, or demonstrable financial losses suffered by the former manager. Adding insult to injury for the plaintiff, Justice Adu-Amankwa ordered Charvis Wayne’s Consult to pay GH₵15,000 in legal costs to Black Sherif — effectively meaning the former manager will walk away from this litigation significantly out of pocket.

The only aspect of the case where the artist born Mohammed Ismail Sherif was found at fault concerned his engagement with a third party while the management contract remained active.

However, Justice Adu-Amankwa was careful to limit the significance of this finding. The court ruled that while this constituted a breach, it was “technical” in nature, with no substantial loss flowing from the artist’s actions.

The nominal damages of GH₵50,000 reflect this assessment, a token sum that acknowledges wrongdoing without validating the catastrophic financial harm the plaintiff claimed to have suffered.

This case offers valuable insights for Ghana’s booming music industry, where artist-manager disputes have become increasingly common as the financial stakes continue to rise.

The judgment reinforces that managers seeking to enforce lucrative contract terms or claim substantial damages must maintain meticulous records, render proper accounts, and prove both the existence and performance of their contractual obligations.

For Black Sherif, whose global profile has grown exponentially with streaming numbers in the millions and international collaborations, the ruling removes a significant legal and financial cloud. The artist can now focus on his music without the prospect of surrendering a fifth of his earnings or settling a seven-figure debt to former management.

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
ByJude Tackie, Ghana Music
