Ghanaian music icon Yaw Sarpong passes on

Legendary Ghanaian gospel musician Yaw Sarpong has died, leaving behind a powerful musical legacy.

Oko Yi by Yaw Sarpong And The Asomafo feat. Allstars
Legendary Yaw SarpongPhoto Credit: Yaw Sarpong And The Asomafo/YouTube

Legendary Ghanaian gospel musician Yaw Sarpong, has been confirmed dead, marking a major loss to Ghana’s gospel music industry.

His passing comes weeks after the death of Maame Tiwa, a key member of his Asomafo group, a development that deeply affected the gospel fraternity.

Yaw Sarpong had battled ill health for several years, occasionally withdrawing from public performances to focus on treatment and recovery.

Watch Oko Yi by Yaw Sarpong And The Asomfao

Despite these challenges, his influence on gospel music remained unmatched.

As leader of Yaw Sarpong and Asomafo, he helped shape modern Akan gospel music through disciplined composition, deep Christian doctrine, and powerful lyrical storytelling.

The group produced timeless songs such as Wo Haw Ne Hwan, Tie Obiaa, Aduro Yesu, and Awurade Kasa, which remain popular in churches nationwide.

Lifetime Achievement Award - Yaw Sarpong (Winner)
Lifetime Achievement Award – Yaw Sarpong (Winner)

Yaw Sarpong was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), celebrating his exceptional contributions to music and his lifelong passion for nurturing the gospel music industry.

