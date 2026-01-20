Ad imageAd image
TGMA 2026: Call for entries officially opens

27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA 2026) nominations are now open. Deadline for submissions is 8 February 2026.

TGMA 2026
Photo Credit: Charterhouse

Nominations have officially opened for the 27th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), marking the start of another exciting awards season for Ghana’s music industry.

The scheme invites Ghanaian artistes, producers and record labels to submit eligible works released between 1 January and 31 December 2025 for consideration.

The Telecel Ghana Music Awards remains the country’s most prestigious music honours platform, celebrating excellence, creativity and impact across diverse genres.

Call for Nominations

27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards

From emerging talents to established stars, the awards recognise outstanding achievements that have shaped Ghanaian music over the past year.

Eligible entries must be submitted to www.entry.ghanamusicawards.com before the deadline of 8 February 2026, after which the nomination process will close. Industry stakeholders are encouraged to submit their works early to avoid last-minute challenges.

Over the years, the TGMA has played a crucial role in promoting Ghanaian music locally and internationally, while spotlighting the individuals and organisations driving its continued growth.

Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
