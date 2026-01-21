eNZYM unmasks, announces sophomore album ‘Old Boy Royye’

After 14 years as one of the most intriguing anonymous figures in Ghana’s alternative music space, eNZYM has officially unveiled his face.

This marks a defining turning point in his career alongside the announcement of his sophomore album, ‘Old Boy Royye‘.

For more than a decade, eNZYM’s mask was both a symbol and a shield. While it allowed him to focus attention solely on the music, it also concealed a deeper personal journey shaped by anxiety, shyness, and a lack of confidence.

What began as protection eventually became a limitation. The decision to remove the mask is not merely an aesthetic shift, but a powerful act of self-liberation.

“Growth isn’t just about changing externally; it’s about breaking free from the internal battles that hold you back,” the artist explains.

The face reveal represents years of inner work—learning to adapt, accept, and step fully into his truth. It is a moment of vulnerability that signals readiness for a new level of artistic and personal freedom.

The reveal arrives hand in hand with the announcement of Old Boy Royye, eNZYM’s sophomore album and his most personal project to date.

The title reflects maturity, experience, and survival—an ode to longevity, lessons learned, and the resilience required to remain committed to one’s craft over time.

Sonically and thematically, the album is expected to capture the weight of his journey, blending introspection with renewed confidence and creative clarity.

Unlike his debut, which leaned heavily on mystique, Old Boy Royye introduces listeners to the man behind the art. It is a body of work shaped by years of silence, observation, and self-discovery—music made from lived experience rather than image.