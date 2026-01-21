Ad imageAd image
News

eNZYM unmasks, announces sophomore album ‘Old Boy Royye’

eNZYM reveals his face after 14 years and announces his deeply personal sophomore album, Old Boy Royye.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
eNZYM
Artiste eNZYMPhoto Credit: eNZYM

After 14 years as one of the most intriguing anonymous figures in Ghana’s alternative music space, eNZYM has officially unveiled his face.

This marks a defining turning point in his career alongside the announcement of his sophomore album, ‘Old Boy Royye‘.

For more than a decade, eNZYM’s mask was both a symbol and a shield. While it allowed him to focus attention solely on the music, it also concealed a deeper personal journey shaped by anxiety, shyness, and a lack of confidence.

What began as protection eventually became a limitation. The decision to remove the mask is not merely an aesthetic shift, but a powerful act of self-liberation.

“Growth isn’t just about changing externally; it’s about breaking free from the internal battles that hold you back,” the artist explains.

The face reveal represents years of inner work—learning to adapt, accept, and step fully into his truth. It is a moment of vulnerability that signals readiness for a new level of artistic and personal freedom.

The reveal arrives hand in hand with the announcement of Old Boy Royye, eNZYM’s sophomore album and his most personal project to date.

The title reflects maturity, experience, and survival—an ode to longevity, lessons learned, and the resilience required to remain committed to one’s craft over time.

Sonically and thematically, the album is expected to capture the weight of his journey, blending introspection with renewed confidence and creative clarity.

Unlike his debut, which leaned heavily on mystique, Old Boy Royye introduces listeners to the man behind the art. It is a body of work shaped by years of silence, observation, and self-discovery—music made from lived experience rather than image.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Video: The Barcode III by Lyrical Joe feat. eNZYM, Akwa P & Maa Pee
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta ‘I Promise’: Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta releases new song with a message of faith
Next Article Aro Dan Adjei New music! Aro Dan Adjei releases ‘Tie Yen Nne’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

The Cavemen at AFROSON1C X. Photo Credit: Crayture
AFROSON1C X storms Accra, Ghana with sold-out show
News
Bosheba
Bosheba draws massive crowd at ‘Bosheba & Friends’ Concert in Achimota
News
Akuvi
‘Dream Big’: Akuvi gets Stonebwoy on new song
Music
Vivi Adjei
Vivi Adjei releases new music ‘Song of Deliverance’
Music
Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta
‘I Promise’: Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta releases new song with a message of faith
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Aro Dan Adjei
New music! Aro Dan Adjei releases ‘Tie Yen Nne’
Music
Dikoo
Dikoo reflects on growth and progress in ‘Victory’
Music
Cover Artwork: Ewor Me - King Paluta feat. Kwabena Kwabena
2026 Week 3: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Akwaboah
New music! Akwaboah drops ‘Akono Ba’ produced by MOGBeatz
Music
AlorG
AlorG releases first single of the year; ‘My Brothers’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Minister Owusua
New music! Minister Owusua praises God in ‘Y3 Dan Wo (We Depend On You)’
Music
Hammer Hits at Rappers Using Local Languages on International Stage - Full Details HERE!
Go time! Hammer of The Last Two releases new song ‘The Boys’ feat. Joey B, Sarkodie, and Medikal
Music
Donzy
Donzy drops high-energy new song ‘Forever’ feat. Beeztrap KOTM
Music
FloEazy
FloEazy returns with exciting new song; ‘Unnoticed’
Music
Billboards in the Skybox. Credit: Dreamina.
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
Guest Blogger