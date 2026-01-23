Agbeko is stable and recovering at home – VRMG

VRMG has confirmed that musician Agbeko is currently stable and recuperating at home under the care of his mother, following consultations and agreement among his family, close friends, and medical professionals.

The decision to transition from institutional care was reached collectively, with all parties aligned on prioritising Agbeko’s well-being, dignity, and long-term support.

According to VRMG, Agbeko is now surrounded by family and those closest to him in a familiar environment, which all involved agreed would best support his recovery.

The organisation became involved during a particularly challenging period in the artist’s life and offered rehabilitation assistance out of genuine concern for his safety and access to appropriate care.

Agbeko & Edem

VRMG emphasised that its support was extended in good faith and in coordination with those directly responsible for Agbeko’s welfare.

The company also expressed gratitude for the concern and goodwill shown by members of the public, industry colleagues, and well-wishers throughout this time.

This outpouring of support, VRMG noted, highlights the importance of empathy, compassion, and shared responsibility within the creative community.

VRMG wishes Agbeko continued strength and recovery and respectfully asks that his privacy, as well as that of his family, be honoured as he focuses on healing.