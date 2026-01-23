Ad imageAd image
News

Agbeko is stable and recovering at home – VRMG

Agbeko is now at home and stable, with VRMG emphasising dignity, privacy, and continued support.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Agbeko & Edem
Agbeko & Edem. Photo Credit: VRMG

VRMG has confirmed that musician Agbeko is currently stable and recuperating at home under the care of his mother, following consultations and agreement among his family, close friends, and medical professionals.

The decision to transition from institutional care was reached collectively, with all parties aligned on prioritising Agbeko’s well-being, dignity, and long-term support.

According to VRMG, Agbeko is now surrounded by family and those closest to him in a familiar environment, which all involved agreed would best support his recovery.

The organisation became involved during a particularly challenging period in the artist’s life and offered rehabilitation assistance out of genuine concern for his safety and access to appropriate care.

Agbeko & Edem

VRMG emphasised that its support was extended in good faith and in coordination with those directly responsible for Agbeko’s welfare.

The company also expressed gratitude for the concern and goodwill shown by members of the public, industry colleagues, and well-wishers throughout this time.

This outpouring of support, VRMG noted, highlights the importance of empathy, compassion, and shared responsibility within the creative community.

VRMG wishes Agbeko continued strength and recovery and respectfully asks that his privacy, as well as that of his family, be honoured as he focuses on healing.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
VRMG Releases First-Ever Extended Play Titled “ACTIVADO” – Listen HERE!
Edem, VRMG Announce Exclusive Release Partnership with Audiomack for New EP “ACTIVADO” on 4th JUNE 
Homeless Rapper Agbeko details how spiritual attacks, bad friends and hard drugs caused him his music career – Full Details HERE!
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Rap Icon Beeztrap KOTM Beeztrap KOTM features Reggie & O’Kenneth on new song ‘Labadi’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Vivi Adjei
Vivi Adjei releases new music ‘Song of Deliverance’
Music
Kweku Flick
‘Aseda’: Kweku Flick releases first song of 2026
Music
Cover Artwork: Ewor Me - King Paluta feat. Kwabena Kwabena
2026 Week 3: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Aro Dan Adjei
New music! Aro Dan Adjei releases ‘Tie Yen Nne’
Music
AlorG
AlorG releases first single of the year; ‘My Brothers’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Rap Icon Beeztrap KOTM
Beeztrap KOTM features Reggie & O’Kenneth on new song ‘Labadi’
Music
Stonebwoy
New music! Stonebwoy releases ‘Silent Samurai’
Music
KobbyRockz
KobbyRockz prepares listeners for EP with new song ‘Sika Bɛba’
Music
Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta
‘I Promise’: Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta releases new song with a message of faith
Music
Amaarae. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Discovering unique artists is becoming increasingly difficult – Amaarae laments
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Minister Owusua
New music! Minister Owusua praises God in ‘Y3 Dan Wo (We Depend On You)’
Music
Hammer Hits at Rappers Using Local Languages on International Stage - Full Details HERE!
Go time! Hammer of The Last Two releases new song ‘The Boys’ feat. Joey B, Sarkodie, and Medikal
Music
Donzy
Donzy drops high-energy new song ‘Forever’ feat. Beeztrap KOTM
Music
FloEazy
FloEazy returns with exciting new song; ‘Unnoticed’
Music
Billboards in the Skybox. Credit: Dreamina.
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
Guest Blogger