Ad imageAd image
News

Kwesi Arthur sued for GH₵ 10m in defamation battle with Ground Up

Ground Up Chale sues Kwesi Arthur for GH¢10 million over alleged defamatory social media posts.

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music - Writer
Tidal Rave 2024: Kwesi Arthur rocked with an epic performance
Kwesi Arthur.

Record label Ground Up Chale and its founder Glen Boateng have filed a defamation lawsuit against Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur, seeking more than GH¢10 million in damages over social media posts the artist made last week.

Contents

The lawsuit, filed at Accra High Court on January 27, 2026, accuses the Ghanaian star of making libelous statements that damaged the reputation of both the label and its founder.

The Lawsuit Details:

According to the writ of summons seen across social media platforms , the plaintiffs are demanding:

  • GH¢5 million in general damages.
  • GH¢2 million in special damages for economic harm and lost business opportunities.
  • GH¢3 million in aggravated and exemplary damages.
  • Full legal costs.

The suit also seeks a court declaration that Kwesi Arthur’s statements were defamatory, immediate removal of the posts, an injunction against further defamatory comments, and a public apology with the same prominence as the original posts.

What Kwesi Arthur Posted

The dispute centres on statements the rapper made in a January 21, 2026, social media post. In those posts, Kwesi Arthur alleged that:

  • He was being asked to pay USD 150,000 for using images of himself in an independent project.
  • Ground Up Chale “claims to own me, my image, my music, and everything attached to it from 2016 to this day”
  • He had “not made a dime from any of my music” while working with the label.
  • The management engaged in threats, manipulation, and attempts to block his current music releases.
  • “If anything happens to me, Glen Boateng and all team members of Ground Up Chale are responsible and should be held responsible”.

Label’s Response

Ground Up Chale’s lawyer, Jonathan K. Amable, has firmly denied the core allegations. In recent interviews and discussions, he clarified that:

  • The label did not restrict Kwesi Arthur from using his images broadly, but only from using footage and visuals produced by the label during their contractual relationship.
  • Email correspondence shows the rapper received £91,370 in royalties plus payments from distribution deals.
  • The 2017 contract included standard terms granting the label ownership of material created during that period.

“The dispute is rooted in contractual rights over past works, and Ground Up Chale is prepared to defend its interests,” Amable stated.

The allegations have sparked widespread debate on social media about artist rights and contract fairness in Ghana’s music industry. Supporters of the rapper rallied behind him using hashtag #FreeKwesiArthur, with many industry observers raising concerns about the treatment of artists under record label agreements.

Background

Kwesi Arthur signed with Ground Up Chale in 2017 and rose to national prominence through the collective. His music has significantly influenced Ghana’s hip-hop scene, particularly among younger audiences, with hits including “Grind Day” and “Winning.”

As of publication, Kwesi Arthur has not publicly responded to the legal action.

author avatar
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
See Full Bio
Discover the Sound of January 2026: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks
Top Music Moments of 2025
Uncovr: Ghana Music’s Artists to Watch in 2026
Ghanaian music icon Yaw Sarpong passes on
MOLIY is ‘EQUAL Artiste of the Month’ – Spotify Africa
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByJude Tackie, Ghana Music
Writer
Follow:
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
Previous Article Raphiya Raphiya shares powerful ‘Ghana Ewe Worship Medley’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Raphiya
Raphiya shares powerful ‘Ghana Ewe Worship Medley’
Music
Stonebwoy
New music! Stonebwoy releases ‘Silent Samurai’
Music
Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale drops new 12-track project ‘A Taste Of The African King’
Music
Naana Baustin of Nana & Dan Fame with Dennis Boafo (Don D), founder of GMA - USA. Photo Credit: GMA - USA
The Impact of Ghana Music Awards–USA: Celebrating Our Culture, Music and Our Stars
Culture
Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale brings ‘Tell Ya Man’ to life with new video
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

E.L
E.L releases new song ‘Noko Fio (Money Dey Talk)’
Music
Ghana Worship Medley
Siisi Baidoo releases ‘Ghana Worship Medley’ featuring top Gospel Ministers
Music
Cover Artwork: Iron Boy - Black Sherif
2026 Week 4: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Rap Icon Beeztrap KOTM
Beeztrap KOTM features Reggie & O’Kenneth on new song ‘Labadi’
Music
Kweku Flick
‘Aseda’: Kweku Flick releases first song of 2026
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Minister Owusua
New music! Minister Owusua praises God in ‘Y3 Dan Wo (We Depend On You)’
Music
Hammer Hits at Rappers Using Local Languages on International Stage - Full Details HERE!
Go time! Hammer of The Last Two releases new song ‘The Boys’ feat. Joey B, Sarkodie, and Medikal
Music
Donzy
Donzy drops high-energy new song ‘Forever’ feat. Beeztrap KOTM
Music
FloEazy
FloEazy returns with exciting new song; ‘Unnoticed’
Music
Billboards in the Skybox. Credit: Dreamina.
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
Guest Blogger

You Might Also Like