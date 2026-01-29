Ad imageAd image
Mix Master Garzy behind Stonebwoy’s Flawless 2025 AFCON sound

Mix Master Garzy played a key role in shaping the sound experience at the 2025 AFCON Fan Zones.

Mix Master Garzy stood at the centre of one of the most powerful musical moments at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, proving once again why he is regarded as one of Africa’s finest audio engineers.

As the tournament reached its fever pitch, the fusion of football and music delivered unforgettable experiences across the AFCON Fan Zones.

At the OLM Souissi Fan Zone in Rabat, where Ghanaian superstar Stonebwoy thrilled tens of thousands of fans alongside Burna Boy, Stormy and Jaylann, the flawless sound quality did not happen by chance.

It was the result of Garzy’s expert technical direction and live sound engineering. Serving as Stonebwoy’s official personal engineer and performance sound architect, the man fondly known as “The Most Wanted” ensured every vocal and instrumental layer cut through with clarity and balance.

Mix Master Garzy

Branded “The AFCON Last Dance, A Celebration of African Sound”, the fan zone experience demanded world-class audio delivery.

Mix Master Garzy rose to the challenge, crafting an immersive soundscape that matched the intensity of Africa’s biggest sporting event while preserving Stonebwoy’s authentic Afro-dancehall energy.

With over a decade of influence, hit records like Pull Up and Iskoki, collaborations with Davido, Becca and Patoranking, and his Best Audio Engineer win at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards, Garzy’s AFCON 2025 presence further cements his status as a premium Ghanaian export in global music production and live sound engineering.

