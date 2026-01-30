Ad imageAd image
News

Gervin Ohene Addo launches Triple A Management Ltd

Gervin Ohene Addo launches Triple A Management Ltd, a global talent management and consultancy firm focused on strategic representation.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Talent manager Ohene FarukuPhoto Credit: Ohene Faruku

Renowned executive talent manager and entrepreneur Gervin Ohene Addo, professionally known as Ohene Faruku, has officially announced the launch of Triple A Management Ltd, a multidisciplinary management and consultancy firm focused on strategic talent representation and global opportunity creation.

With over 15 years of experience spanning entertainment, lifestyle, and creative industries, Gervin is widely respected for his strategic leadership, global exposure, and hands-on management approach.

His professional journey began in Ghana in 2009 and has since expanded across Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and the United States, positioning him as a key player in the global creative economy.

Over the years, Gervin has worked with some of the most influential names in international entertainment.

His portfolio includes serving on the R2Bees management team, managing award-winning producer Killbeatz, collaborating with Fuse ODG, and co-founding Legacy Life Entertainment, where he served as General Manager.

During his tenure at Legacy Life, he played a pivotal role in the rise of King Promise, overseeing the As Promised album and managing extensive international tours across Africa and Europe.

Gervin has also been instrumental in managing high-profile industry operations, including coordinating logistics during Ed Sheeran’s visit to Ghana in 2017, and working closely with Nigerian superstar Wande Coal during the early stages of his career.

His expertise in operations, strategy, and execution has consistently contributed to seamless events and sustainable artist growth.

Currently, Gervin operates at the highest level of the global music industry as Personal Assistant and key operations executive to Afrobeats superstar Wizkid.

In this role, he has coordinated major international performances and tours, including sold-out shows at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, The O2 Arena, as well as appearances at AfroNation, Wireless Festival UK, SoundStorm, and other leading global festivals.

Founded on the principles of structure, discretion, and long-term value creation, Triple A Management Ltd offers comprehensive management and consultancy services.

These include career strategy development, brand positioning, contract negotiation, booking representation, concierge services, and international market entry support. The firm is designed to support clients across entertainment, media, business, and other public-facing industries.

With operational reach across Africa, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, and the United States, Triple A Management Ltd is positioned as a bridge between talent, business, and global opportunity.

“With Triple A Management, our focus is on building sustainable careers and setting new standards for professional representation on a global level,” said Gervin Ohene Addo.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Music producer Hammer New music! Hammer of The Last Two drops ‘Retribution’ with RZJ, Kay-T and Mantse
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Top Music Moments of 2025. Credit: Ghana Music.
Top Music Moments of 2025
Culture Lists
Jubed
Jubed releases ‘Ruwa (Remix)’ music video
Music
dESH.DUBS and Ave Lynn
dESH.DUBS and Ave Lynn let sparks fly in latest single ‘Détente’
Music
Music producer Hammer
New music! Hammer of The Last Two drops ‘Retribution’ with RZJ, Kay-T and Mantse
Music
Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale brings ‘Tell Ya Man’ to life with new video
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Lex Hoza. Photo Credit: Lex Hoza
Lex Hoza teams up with Kid X & Hope Phenye on new single ‘Summer Ties’
Africa
Mzbel
Mzbel brings irresistible rhythm on latest song ‘Ajele’
Music
Camidoh
Camidoh explores love and growth on new song ‘Ride Solo’
Music
Raphiya
Raphiya shares powerful ‘Ghana Ewe Worship Medley’
Music
Audiomack Announces African Artists to Watch for 2026.
Audiomack announces African artists to watch for 2026
Africa
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Minister Owusua
New music! Minister Owusua praises God in ‘Y3 Dan Wo (We Depend On You)’
Music
Hammer Hits at Rappers Using Local Languages on International Stage - Full Details HERE!
Go time! Hammer of The Last Two releases new song ‘The Boys’ feat. Joey B, Sarkodie, and Medikal
Music
Donzy
Donzy drops high-energy new song ‘Forever’ feat. Beeztrap KOTM
Music
FloEazy
FloEazy returns with exciting new song; ‘Unnoticed’
Music
Billboards in the Skybox. Credit: Dreamina.
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
Guest Blogger