Gervin Ohene Addo launches Triple A Management Ltd

Renowned executive talent manager and entrepreneur Gervin Ohene Addo, professionally known as Ohene Faruku, has officially announced the launch of Triple A Management Ltd, a multidisciplinary management and consultancy firm focused on strategic talent representation and global opportunity creation.

With over 15 years of experience spanning entertainment, lifestyle, and creative industries, Gervin is widely respected for his strategic leadership, global exposure, and hands-on management approach.

His professional journey began in Ghana in 2009 and has since expanded across Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and the United States, positioning him as a key player in the global creative economy.

Over the years, Gervin has worked with some of the most influential names in international entertainment.

His portfolio includes serving on the R2Bees management team, managing award-winning producer Killbeatz, collaborating with Fuse ODG, and co-founding Legacy Life Entertainment, where he served as General Manager.

During his tenure at Legacy Life, he played a pivotal role in the rise of King Promise, overseeing the As Promised album and managing extensive international tours across Africa and Europe.

Gervin has also been instrumental in managing high-profile industry operations, including coordinating logistics during Ed Sheeran’s visit to Ghana in 2017, and working closely with Nigerian superstar Wande Coal during the early stages of his career.

His expertise in operations, strategy, and execution has consistently contributed to seamless events and sustainable artist growth.

Currently, Gervin operates at the highest level of the global music industry as Personal Assistant and key operations executive to Afrobeats superstar Wizkid.

In this role, he has coordinated major international performances and tours, including sold-out shows at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, The O2 Arena, as well as appearances at AfroNation, Wireless Festival UK, SoundStorm, and other leading global festivals.

Founded on the principles of structure, discretion, and long-term value creation, Triple A Management Ltd offers comprehensive management and consultancy services.

These include career strategy development, brand positioning, contract negotiation, booking representation, concierge services, and international market entry support. The firm is designed to support clients across entertainment, media, business, and other public-facing industries.

With operational reach across Africa, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, and the United States, Triple A Management Ltd is positioned as a bridge between talent, business, and global opportunity.

“With Triple A Management, our focus is on building sustainable careers and setting new standards for professional representation on a global level,” said Gervin Ohene Addo.