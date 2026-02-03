Ad imageAd image
Lasmid and King Promise offer a sneak peek into “No Issues”

Lasmid highlights a state of calm confidence and creative harmony in upcoming "No Issues" visuals.

Lasmid & King Promise. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Two of Ghana’s most consistent hitmakers, Lasmid and King Promise, are preparing to unveil the official visuals for their collaboration “No Issues.”  Captured during a recent video shoot, newly released images show the artists in a relaxed, self-assured setting that reflects the tone of the record; smooth, intentional, and unapologetically grown.

The collaboration signals a meeting point between two artists who understand timing, brand, and musical chemistry. Rather than chasing spectacle, the visuals lean into mood, presence, and real-life energy, reinforcing the song’s message of peace, clarity, and staying above distractions.

With “No Issues”, Lasmid continues to cement his evolution from digital success to on-ground cultural relevance.From relaxed conversations to stylish, carefree moments, the visuals reflect the core message of the record: living freely, staying focused, and keeping negativity at arm’s length. As fans await the official video release, these behind-the-scenes shots serve as a reminder that “No Issues” is more than a collaboration, IT IS A MINDSET. The visuals will officially drop on Lasmid’s YouTube channel.

Lasmid. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Lasmid and King Promise are quietly setting the tone for what collaboration should look like in modern Ghanaian music. Fresh off the set of the visuals for their joint record “No Issues”, the two artists are seen embracing a relaxed but confident energy that mirrors the spirit of the song itself.

Shot in a laid back, intimate environment, the visuals reflect ease, style, and brotherhood themes that run deeply through “No Issues.” There’s no rush, no forced moments, just two artists fully in their element, allowing presence and authenticity to do the talking.

As anticipation builds toward the official video release, these first images offer a glimpse into a collaboration rooted in mutual respect, creative alignment, and effortless cool. No Issues isn’t just a record — it’s a statement of calm confidence and grown artistry. The official video will be released on Lasmid’s YouTube platform, accessible here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_Hf6Y-j6px_S7pngHcND0Q 

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
