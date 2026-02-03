Lasmid and King Promise offer a sneak peek into “No Issues”

Two of Ghana’s most consistent hitmakers, Lasmid and King Promise, are preparing to unveil the official visuals for their collaboration “No Issues.” Captured during a recent video shoot, newly released images show the artists in a relaxed, self-assured setting that reflects the tone of the record; smooth, intentional, and unapologetically grown.

The collaboration signals a meeting point between two artists who understand timing, brand, and musical chemistry. Rather than chasing spectacle, the visuals lean into mood, presence, and real-life energy, reinforcing the song’s message of peace, clarity, and staying above distractions.

With “No Issues”, Lasmid continues to cement his evolution from digital success to on-ground cultural relevance.From relaxed conversations to stylish, carefree moments, the visuals reflect the core message of the record: living freely, staying focused, and keeping negativity at arm’s length. As fans await the official video release, these behind-the-scenes shots serve as a reminder that “No Issues” is more than a collaboration, IT IS A MINDSET. The visuals will officially drop on Lasmid’s YouTube channel.

Lasmid. Photo Credit: Supplied.

