2025 cannot be discussed without me – Piesie Esther

Piesie Esther appeals for transparency and fairness as her notable contributions in 2025 includes major releases, chart-topping records and international appeal.

Piesie Esther at United Praise. Photo Credit: Broni Images
Renowned gospel minister Piesie Esther has issued a definitive claim regarding her impact on the music considering the 2025 year under review. Amidst growing discourse surrounding year-end acknowledgments, the “Waye Me Yie” singer is calling for a more transparent evaluation of artist contributions, specifically within the gospel fraternity.

In a recent address, Piesie Esther highlighted what she perceives as a disconnect between artistic output and industry recognition. She challenged the prevailing narratives that occasionally overlook high-performing artists in favor of specific “agendas.”

“Let’s be honest for once. I’m seeing the moves. I’m seeing the silence. I’m seeing how some industry agenda conveniently skip names when it’s time to give credit where credit is due, especially in the Gospel space,” she remarked.

Piesie Esther. Photo Credit: Ram Studios
The singer emphasized that her 2025 campaign was defined by three core pillars; visibility, consistency, and ministry-driven impact.

Piesie Esther’s claim of an “erasable” legacy in 2025 is backed by a robust portfolio of musical releases and live ministrations that dominated both the airwaves and digital charts.

In August 2025, she released “Nyame Ye” produced by Kuami Eugene, which became the anthem of praise and an instant favorite. The record amassed millions of views and was trending across West Africa. Prior to that, she had released “Gyidi Kese” (medley), a soulful collection of worship songs and “Ogya” which gained significant traction on streaming platforms like YouTube and Apple Music.

Piesie Esther also put up her flagship program, the “Flora Made By Grace Concert”, continuing to be a landmark on the Ghanaian gospel calendar, drawing thousands to experience live ministry. The year also saw her expanding her reach with significant performances abroad, including a widely publicized “Summer Worship” session in Toronto.

Concluding her statement with professional resolve, the singer made it clear that while awards are subjective, work ethic and results are not.

“Whether people like it or not, I’ve worked in 2025. Loudly, consistently and impactfully. The songs, the reach, the ministry, the visibility, everything lined up. You can choose to ignore it, but you cannot erase it. 2025 cannot be mentioned without mentioning Piesie Esther,” she stated.

You Might Also Like