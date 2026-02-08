Ebo Taylor dies at 90, day after festival launch

Ebo Taylor, one of Ghana’s most celebrated and internationally acclaimed musicians, has died at the age of 90, his family announced Sunday morning.

The guitar virtuoso and highlife pioneer passed away on Saturday, February 7, 2026, just one day after the launch of the Ebo Taylor Music Festival and exactly one month after celebrating his 90th birthday in January.

His son, Kweku Taylor, confirmed the death in a Facebook post Sunday morning, writing: “The world has lost a giant. A colossus of African music. Ebo Taylor passed away yesterday; a day after the launch of Ebo Taylor Music Festival and exactly a month after his 90th birthday, leaving behind an unmatched artistry legacy. Dad, your light will never fade.”

Ebo Taylor. Photo Credit: Mr. Bongo.com.

Taylor’s influence on highlife and Afrobeat music spans more than six decades, during which he established himself as a guitarist, composer, and arranger of exceptional talent. He played a pivotal role in shaping Afrobeat during its formative years in the 1960s and 1970s, working alongside other giants of the genre.

Dr. Amos Anyimadu, Taylor’s longtime consultant, reflected on the musician’s unique character and lasting impact. “Ebo Taylor, as I characterized him about thirty years ago – Guitar virtuoso, Highlife Originator, Afrobeat Significant – was unique and did things his own way including the timing of ascension,” Dr. Anyimadu said. “Perhaps now that he is gone Ghana will do the right thing in honouring him.”

Even in his later years, Taylor remained remarkably active, continuing to create new music and perform live across the globe. His energy and dedication to his craft kept him relevant across multiple generations of music lovers, earning him respect from both veteran musicians and contemporary artists alike.

Ebo Taylor’s work bridged traditional Ghanaian musical forms with international jazz, funk, and soul influences, creating a distinctive sound that brought West African music to global audiences. His guitar work was particularly celebrated for its innovation and technical mastery. His place in both Ghanaian and global music history is firmly established. His contributions helped define the sound of modern West African popular music and influenced countless musicians across the continent and beyond.

Details about memorial services and official tributes have not yet been announced. Ebo Taylor is survived by his son Kweku and other family members.