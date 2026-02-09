I’m still making music from my pov – Kwesi Arthur

Kwesi Arthur has responded to fans longing for his earlier sound. The Ghanaian star explained that his artistic evolution reflects his personal growth and evolving life experiences.

“I’m still making music, speaking from my perspective and also evolving through experiences that I am speaking on as a human,” the rapper told Kojo Sheldon in a recent interview.

The comments come as his latest project, “Redemption Valley,” achieves unprecedented commercial success. The EP officially broke the all-time record for the biggest single-day streams ever by a Ghanaian rapper in Spotify history. On Audiomack, the project surpassed 1 million streams in just 55 hours, making it the fastest Ghanaian project to reach the milestone in 2026.

Kwesi Arthur. Photo Credit: Sourced.

Addressing fans who yearn for his older material, Kwesi Arthur offered a thoughtful perspective on why listeners may feel disconnected from his current work.

“What people feel about the old Kwesi Arthur has to do with the type of situations or experiences they were in. Now they are going through different things and they expect other things from me. In fact, what they expect from me has everything to do with them and what they’re going through,” he explained.

The “Grind Day” rapper acknowledged that many of his early supporters were students with fewer responsibilities when they first discovered his music. “Most of the guys were initially in school and at that time had little or no responsibilities and hadn’t seen the tragedies of life and its struggles, so they’re probably stuck in that zone and I get it,” he said.

However, Kwesi Arthur made it clear that replicating his past sound is not his artistic mission. “It’s not my responsibility that they are stuck in that feeling. All I can do is imitate life, speak about my experiences and create about it.”

The massive streaming numbers for “Redemption Valley” suggest that while some fans may be nostalgic for his earlier work, Kwesi Arthur’s evolved sound continues to resonate with a wide audience across streaming platforms.