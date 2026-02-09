Ad imageAd image
News

I’m still making music from my pov – Kwesi Arthur

Kwesi Arthur defends artistic evolution as "Redemption Valley" shatters streaming records.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Kwesi Arthur. Photo Credit: Sourced.
Kwesi Arthur. Photo Credit: Sourced.

Kwesi Arthur has responded to fans longing for his earlier sound. The Ghanaian star explained that his artistic evolution reflects his personal growth and evolving life experiences.

“I’m still making music, speaking from my perspective and also evolving through experiences that I am speaking on as a human,” the rapper told Kojo Sheldon in a recent interview.

The comments come as his latest project, “Redemption Valley,” achieves unprecedented commercial success. The EP officially broke the all-time record for the biggest single-day streams ever by a Ghanaian rapper in Spotify history. On Audiomack, the project surpassed 1 million streams in just 55 hours, making it the fastest Ghanaian project to reach the milestone in 2026.

Kwesi Arthur. Photo Credit: Sourced.
Kwesi Arthur. Photo Credit: Sourced.

Addressing fans who yearn for his older material, Kwesi Arthur offered a thoughtful perspective on why listeners may feel disconnected from his current work.

“What people feel about the old Kwesi Arthur has to do with the type of situations or experiences they were in. Now they are going through different things and they expect other things from me. In fact, what they expect from me has everything to do with them and what they’re going through,” he explained. 

The “Grind Day” rapper acknowledged that many of his early supporters were students with fewer responsibilities when they first discovered his music. “Most of the guys were initially in school and at that time had little or no responsibilities and hadn’t seen the tragedies of life and its struggles, so they’re probably stuck in that zone and I get it,” he said.

However, Kwesi Arthur made it clear that replicating his past sound is not his artistic mission. “It’s not my responsibility that they are stuck in that feeling. All I can do is imitate life, speak about my experiences and create about it.”

The massive streaming numbers for “Redemption Valley” suggest that while some fans may be nostalgic for his earlier work, Kwesi Arthur’s evolved sound continues to resonate with a wide audience across streaming platforms.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Ebo Taylor dies at 90, day after festival launch
Kwesi Arthur redeems it all with new EP “Redemption Valley”
2025 cannot be discussed without Piesie Esther – Nana Romeo
Welcome To February 2026 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month
Top Ghanaian Projects of 2025
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Caesar Caesar takes flight on new song ‘Catch Flights’ feat. BoyOctave
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

King Paluta
King Paluta releases music video for ‘Ewor Me’
Music
oSHAMO. Photo Credit: oSHAMO/Audiomack
Gen-Z meets Fuji Heritage: Oshamo’s “Shina Rampe”
Africa
Epixode
Epixode goes in hard on new song ‘Bad To BMBKLT’
Music
Big Skally
Big Skally delivers polished storytelling on new ‘The 4’ EP
Music
Ceebeaats & Spaceship Billy
Ceebeaats teams up with Spaceship Billy on ‘Woza Wena’
Africa
- Advertisement -

Latest

Caesar
Caesar takes flight on new song ‘Catch Flights’ feat. BoyOctave
Music
Cover Artwork: Ewor Me - King Paluta feat. Kwabena Kwabena
2026 Week 6: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
K-Zaka, Uncool Angels & Philharmonic
AfroFuture teams up with K-Zaka, Uncool Angels & Philharmonic for ‘Mngani Wam’
Africa
Lalid
Lalid keeps things moving in new song ‘Motion’
Music
Strei. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Strei turns emotion into motion on new single “Catapult” featuring Dxtiny
Africa
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Music producer Hammer
New music! Hammer of The Last Two drops ‘Retribution’ with RZJ, Kay-T and Mantse
Music
Hammer of The Last Two feat. Joey B, E.L, Fameye
New music! Hammer of The Last Two drops ‘Still Hammer’
Music
Minister Owusua
New music! Minister Owusua praises God in ‘Y3 Dan Wo (We Depend On You)’
Music
Hammer Hits at Rappers Using Local Languages on International Stage - Full Details HERE!
Go time! Hammer of The Last Two releases new song ‘The Boys’ feat. Joey B, Sarkodie, and Medikal
Music
Donzy
Donzy drops high-energy new song ‘Forever’ feat. Beeztrap KOTM
Music

You Might Also Like