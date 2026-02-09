‘Over Again’ by Edem goes viral again 12 years after its release

Twelve years after its original release, Over Again by Edem is proving that truly powerful music never fades — it waits for the right moment to return.

The Ghanaian classic has staged an extraordinary resurgence, re-emerging as one of the country’s most dominant records and capturing the hearts of a whole new generation.

Currently charting in Spotify’s Top 100 and pulling in strong numbers across major streaming platforms, Over Again’s comeback is anything but accidental.

While long-time fans are reconnecting with the record, its renewed dominance is being driven by viral energy on TikTok, Instagram and beyond, where emotion-led storytelling thrives.

Watch Over Again by Edem

The song has become the soundtrack for deeply personal digital content. Gen Z creators and millennials alike are using Over Again to narrate stories of love lost, friendships betrayed, emotional healing and hard-earned growth.

From short-form skits to raw confessionals, the record has evolved into a cultural touchstone for shared emotional experiences.

As the trend accelerated, top-tier influencers and high-profile digital creators joined in, amplifying the song’s reach nationwide and pushing it firmly back into mainstream conversation.

Reacting to the resurgence, Edem described the moment as both affirming and exciting. “When I created Over Again, I knew the impact it had,” he said. “Seeing it connect again after all these years, especially with a new generation, is very exciting.”

At its core, Over Again tells a timeless story of broken trust, betrayal and emotional fallout — themes that remain painfully relevant today.