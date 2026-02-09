Ad imageAd image
News

‘Over Again’ by Edem goes viral again 12 years after its release

Over Again by Edem is back in the spotlight, capturing a new generation through emotional storytelling and viral momentum.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Edem
EdemPhoto Credit: VRMG

Twelve years after its original release, Over Again by Edem is proving that truly powerful music never fades — it waits for the right moment to return.

The Ghanaian classic has staged an extraordinary resurgence, re-emerging as one of the country’s most dominant records and capturing the hearts of a whole new generation.

Currently charting in Spotify’s Top 100 and pulling in strong numbers across major streaming platforms, Over Again’s comeback is anything but accidental.

While long-time fans are reconnecting with the record, its renewed dominance is being driven by viral energy on TikTok, Instagram and beyond, where emotion-led storytelling thrives.

Watch Over Again by Edem

The song has become the soundtrack for deeply personal digital content. Gen Z creators and millennials alike are using Over Again to narrate stories of love lost, friendships betrayed, emotional healing and hard-earned growth.

From short-form skits to raw confessionals, the record has evolved into a cultural touchstone for shared emotional experiences.

As the trend accelerated, top-tier influencers and high-profile digital creators joined in, amplifying the song’s reach nationwide and pushing it firmly back into mainstream conversation.

Reacting to the resurgence, Edem described the moment as both affirming and exciting. “When I created Over Again, I knew the impact it had,” he said. “Seeing it connect again after all these years, especially with a new generation, is very exciting.”

At its core, Over Again tells a timeless story of broken trust, betrayal and emotional fallout — themes that remain painfully relevant today.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Gambo links up with Edem for ‘Comma Tu-Tapel’
Sarkodie hails Edem’s “The Volta Regime” as one of Ghana’s greatest albums
Edem named Cyber Security Authority ambassador for Safer Digital Ghana
Edem connects with Camidoh & JZyNo for electrifying new song ‘360’
Edem reworks Moliy’s hit with ‘Shake It To The Max (Freestyle)’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Cover Artwork: Ewor Me - King Paluta feat. Kwabena Kwabena 2026 Week 6: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Next Article Caesar Caesar takes flight on new song ‘Catch Flights’ feat. BoyOctave
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Big Skally
Big Skally delivers polished storytelling on new ‘The 4’ EP
Music
Strei. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Strei turns emotion into motion on new single “Catapult” featuring Dxtiny
Africa
Wutah Kobby
‘One Day With You’: Wutah Kobby releases new song
Music
Wale x Leon Thomas. Photo Credit: Supplied
Wale drops music video for “Watching Us” ft. Leon Thomas
Africa
oSHAMO. Photo Credit: oSHAMO/Audiomack
Gen-Z meets Fuji Heritage: Oshamo’s “Shina Rampe”
Africa
- Advertisement -

Latest

Caesar
Caesar takes flight on new song ‘Catch Flights’ feat. BoyOctave
Music
Cover Artwork: Ewor Me - King Paluta feat. Kwabena Kwabena
2026 Week 6: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
K-Zaka, Uncool Angels & Philharmonic
AfroFuture teams up with K-Zaka, Uncool Angels & Philharmonic for ‘Mngani Wam’
Africa
Lalid
Lalid keeps things moving in new song ‘Motion’
Music
Yaa Jackson
Yaa Jackson explores emotion on new song ‘Feeling’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Music producer Hammer
New music! Hammer of The Last Two drops ‘Retribution’ with RZJ, Kay-T and Mantse
Music
Hammer of The Last Two feat. Joey B, E.L, Fameye
New music! Hammer of The Last Two drops ‘Still Hammer’
Music
Minister Owusua
New music! Minister Owusua praises God in ‘Y3 Dan Wo (We Depend On You)’
Music
Hammer Hits at Rappers Using Local Languages on International Stage - Full Details HERE!
Go time! Hammer of The Last Two releases new song ‘The Boys’ feat. Joey B, Sarkodie, and Medikal
Music
Donzy
Donzy drops high-energy new song ‘Forever’ feat. Beeztrap KOTM
Music

You Might Also Like