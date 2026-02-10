Ad imageAd image
D-Black hints at launch of major media network

D-Black shares plan to launch his media network with "E Radio", podcasts and new hotspots in major 2026 takeover.

D-Black. Photo Credit: Sourced.
Desmond Blackmore, the serial entrepreneur known globally as D-Black, has teased an ambitious expansion of his entertainment empire with plans for a new media network and multiple hospitality venues set to debut in 2026.

In a revealing interview with GQ South Africa, the multi-hyphenate entrepreneur outlined an exciting three-pronged vision that extends far beyond his music career.

“With God’s grace, quite a lot, but let us focus on these three,” D-Black told the publication when asked about his plans as the king of Accra’s entertainment and lifestyle space.

“The new EP, ‘Songs About Women’ dropping in a few months, two-three new hospitality venues and establishments and a new radio, TV and podcast network called E Radio and Enjoyment Digital. I’m really excited about 2026.”

The revelation of E-Radio and Enjoyment Digital represents what could be D-Black’s most significant foray into media ownership. The network is expected to encompass radio, television, and podcast content, potentially positioning the entrepreneur to control not just the entertainment experience but also the platforms that broadcast it.

The media venture would build on D-Black’s proven track record in the hospitality sector, where he already operates successful establishments, including Oasis Lounge and Club Onyx in Accra’s upscale Cantonment area. Both venues have become weekend fixtures for Ghana’s social elite and entertainment crowd.

The planned addition of two to three new hospitality venues would further strengthen D-Black’s presence in Accra’s nightlife and leisure scene, creating an interconnected ecosystem of entertainment, media, and lifestyle experiences.

Born Desmond Kwesi Blackmore, D-Black has long balanced his music career with entrepreneurial ventures. His ability to monetize the “enjoyment” lifestyle he promotes through music has made him one of Ghana’s most successful entertainment entrepreneurs.

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
