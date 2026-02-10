Ad imageAd image
D-Black hints at new EP “Songs About Women”

D-Black announces new EP, "Songs About Women" set for mid-2026 release in recent GQ South Africa feature.

D-Black. Photo Credit: D-Black/Facebook
D-Black. Photo Credit: D-Black/Facebook

Ghanaian entertainment mogul D-Black has officially confirmed that his latest hit single “E Sweet” is merely the tip of the iceberg for what is coming next.

In an exclusive feature with GQ South Africa, the “Enjoyment Minister” revealed that he is preparing to drop a new body of work titled “Songs About Women.”

Addressing the growing speculation surrounding his next move, D-Black confirmed that the project will be a 6-track EP. When asked by GQ if fans should expect a full-length album or an experimental project, the rapper responded with enthusiasm.

Yes!! Before the summer, it is titled ‘Songs About Women’, a 6-track EP. I’m too excited about this one!

D-Black on GQ South Africa

“Yes!! Before the summer, it is titled ‘Songs About Women’, a 6-track EP. I’m too excited about this one!” he shared.

The upcoming EP will mark the sixth body of work from D-Black, born Desmond Kwesi Blackmore, who has established himself as one of Ghana’s most decorated artists over the past decade. With over 29 awards and numerous global performances to his name, the artist continues to blend hip-hop and Afrobeats with an entrepreneurial mindset that has shaped his career.

“E Sweet,” released in late 2024, has been described as a feel-good Afro-fusion record that captures the joy of success and living fully in the moment. The track showcases D-Black sounding relaxed, confident, and grateful, gliding over warm Afrobeats rhythms with catchy melodies and an easygoing delivery.

