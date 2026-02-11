E.L signs deal with Sony Music Publishing West Africa

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper and producer E.L has signed a major publishing deal with Sony Music Publishing West Africa, marking a significant new chapter in his career and positioning his catalogue for expanded global reach.

The partnership aligns E.L with one of the world’s leading music publishing companies, known for supporting songwriters through global licensing, royalty administration, and creative collaborations.

Under the agreement, Sony Music Publishing West Africa will manage and optimize E.L’s extensive catalogue across key international markets.

E.L now joins an impressive roster that includes Wizkid, Tems, Sarkodie, Lojay, 1da Banton, and producer MOG Beatz—further highlighting the increasing global visibility of West African music talent.

The deal was finalized after months of discussions between E.L, his representatives, and senior Sony executives.

Brokered in conjunction with Skillions Global, the partnership ensures that his music is properly administered, protected, and strategically positioned worldwide, with a focus on long-term value and sustainable growth.

Speaking on the agreement, E.L described it as a strategic evolution in his career.

“After years in the industry, it was important to align with a publisher that brings global infrastructure, operational efficiency, and long-term vision,” he said, noting that the partnership allows him to retain creative autonomy while benefiting from Sony’s global network.

E.L’s signing reinforces the growing presence of Ghanaian and West African creators within the global music ecosystem, reflecting a broader shift toward stronger publishing structures and international expansion.