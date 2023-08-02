fbpx
African Music

Basiame’s Musical Journey from Namibia to Ukraine: “Gimme Love” Unveiled

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 seconds ago
Basiame's Musical Journey from Namibia to Ukraine: "Gimme Love" Unveiled
Photo Credit: Basiame

Namibian artist Basiame has collaborated with Kyiv-based producer Danskiy to create a compelling love ballad titled, “Gimme Love,” which is inspired by Ukraine’s vibrant musical heritage.

A Cross-Continental Connection: From YouTube Comment to Studio Collaboration

The young Ukrainian producer Danskiy and Namibian artist Basiame’s serendipitous connection through a YouTube comment blossomed into a creative partnership that transcends borders.

“Gimme Love”: Crafting a Melodic Love Story Amidst Hardships

“Gimme Love” emerges as a heartfelt love song, weaving a narrative of passion and devotion, urging lovers to stand strong through challenges.

The song’s creation is a testament to the power of music in fostering healing and unity, especially during trying times like the Ukraine conflict.

Basiame’s Affection for Ghana: A Harmonious Cultural Exchange

Having recently visited Ghana, Basiame expresses her admiration for the peaceful and hospitable Ghanaian people.

The artist’s experience in Ghana adds another layer of cultural richness to her musical journey and reinforces the theme of unity and acceptance portrayed in “Gimme Love.”

Conclusion: “Gimme Love” as a Global Musical Bridge

Basiame’s collaboration with Danskiy in “Gimme Love” not only showcases the power of music to transcend borders but also emphasizes its role in bringing people together during challenging times.

As the song resonates with audiences worldwide, its message of love, unity, and healing becomes a universal anthem.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 seconds ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2023 Week 30: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 29: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 28: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker