Unchangeable God! Toyin Ogunniyi set to release a powerful anthem of faith on September 1

The Gospel music scene is about to witness a powerful resonance with the upcoming release of “Unchangeable God,” a captivating single by the immensely talented artist Toyin Ogunniyi.

Known for her unique sound and unwavering devotion to spreading the message of Jesus Christ, Toyin Ogunniyi is set to make her mark with this heart-stirring musical offering.

A Unique Sound and Spirit-Filled Worshipper

Toyin Ogunniyi stands out among Nigerian Gospel artistes, thanks to her distinct sound that seamlessly blends profound lyrics with melodious harmonies.

Her music doesn’t just entertain; it deeply touches the soul, leaving listeners spiritually uplifted. As a fervent worshipper, she is on a mission to share the message of God’s love and grace through her music.

Embracing the ‘Unchangeable God’

Scheduled for release on September 1, 2023, “Unchangeable God” is more than just a song; it’s an anthem that reverberates with the unwavering nature of God despite the challenges and uncertainties of life.

With Nigeria’s ups and downs serving as a backdrop, Toyin Ogunniyi reminds us that God’s sovereignty remains unshaken.

Through her soulful vocals and compelling lyrics, she paints a portrait of a God who reigns forever and is unchangeable, offering hope and reassurance in tumultuous times.

Available Across Digital Platforms

“Unchangeable God” will be easily accessible to music enthusiasts across the globe as it’s set to be available on various digital music platforms.

Whether you prefer Apple Music, Audiomack, Spotify, Boomplay, or others, you’ll have the chance to immerse yourself in the melodies that celebrate the unfailing nature of our Creator.

Stay Connected with Toyin Ogunniyi

For those eager to stay updated on Toyin Ogunniyi’s musical journey and future releases, her Instagram handle (@Toyin_ogunniyi) serves as a reliable connection.

Following her on social media ensures you won’t miss any updates, announcements, or insights into her creative process.

In a world that often seeks solace in music, Toyin Ogunniyi’s “Unchangeable God” offers a beacon of light, a source of hope, and a testament to the unchanging nature of the divine.

As September 1st approaches, let’s anticipate the transformative power of this song to touch lives and inspire hearts with its message of faith, resilience, and the eternal constancy of God.