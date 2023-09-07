Patoranking releases new album ‘World Best’ featuring Gyakie, Ludacris, and more

Ghana-trained Lagos-born singer Patoranking has released his fourth studio album, “World Best“‘

The album features collaborations with international stars like Ludacris, Beenie Man, and Popcaan, as well as rising African artists like Kizz Daniel, Diamond Platnumz, Victony, Ghana’s Gyakie, and Zion Foster.

“World Best” is a fusion of Afrobeats, Dancehall, and Reggae, and is driven by love, life, and conscious lyricism. The album has been praised by critics for its diverse sound and catchy melodies.

“Patoranking is a master of his craft,” said one reviewer. “He has a unique ability to blend different genres of music together seamlessly.”

Patoranking

The album was produced by a team of up-and-coming and well-known African producers, including Phantom, Kel P, Killertunes, C-Tea, and Ghana’s Mix Master Garzy

“World Best” is sure to be a hit with fans of Afrobeats and Dancehall music. The album is available now on all major streaming platforms.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic