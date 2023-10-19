fbpx
African Music

Discover TÖme: the Rising Star Unleashes ‘Fine Pass’ – a Captivating Blend of Afrobeat, R&B and Pop

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music
Discover TÖme: the Rising Star Unleashes 'Fine Pass' - a Captivating Blend of Afrobeat, R&B and Pop
Photo Credit: TÖme

Unfiltered, unphased, and undeniably a growing presence in the swirling pool of tenacious female talent, Nigerian French-Canadian singer TÖME released her first offering of the year, ‘FINE PASS’.

Having already won a JUNO Award and shared the stage with African superstars like Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Mr Eazi, as well as collaborating with pop stars like King Promise, Runtown, Zlatan, and Sean Kingston, TÖME’S latest single reaffirms her commitment to pushing the boundaries of the music industry.

With her signature sass, unapologetic lyricism, and bouncy beats, she has listeners eating out of her hands with an appetite for more.

With ‘FINE PASS’, TÖME weaves a narrative of love in its purest essence, spotlighting that exceptional connection. This release signifies the commencement of an exciting new phase in TÖME’S artistic journey, offering an exciting glimpse into her forthcoming project.

Following her meteoric ascent to stardom with previous chart-toppers like ‘Nobody Else’ and ‘Champagne’, TÖME continues to enrapture global audiences with her distinctive fusion of Afrobeat, R&B, and pop influences.

Her inimitable sonic signature has garnered her critical acclaim, establishing her as a genuine trailblazer in the contemporary music landscape, and ‘FINE PASS’ stands as a testament to her exceptional musical prowess, resonating with listeners on a profound level.

Concluding a remarkable four-year stretch of consistently delivering albums and projects since 2019, TÖME concludes 2023 with a refreshingly honest, unencumbered, and genre-defying endeavour that showcases her artistic versatility.

Departing from her initial musical trajectory, she embarks on a new sonic journey, embracing an ethereal and Alté musicality that exhibits greater cohesion than ever before.

TÖME’S seamless amalgamation of diverse musical genres is a hallmark of her artistry, and her forthcoming EP, ‘PRELUDE’ serves as a reinvigorated introduction to her evolving musical odyssey in her burgeoning career.

