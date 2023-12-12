fbpx
South Africa's hitmaking queen, Zahara dead at 36 after allegedly battling liver disease due to alcoholism - Full Details Here
Photo Credit: Zahara

Renowned hitmaking South African songstress, Zahara, known for continental hits such as Loliwe, Ndiza and Phendula has passed on.

According to SABC News, Newzroom Afrika and 702, the singer died on Monday evening after being hospitalized for two weeks.

South Africa’s Sports, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa seemingly confirmed the news when he shared a tribute on his timeline.

“I am very saddened by the passing of Zahara. My deepest condolences to the Mkutukana family and the South African music industry. Government has been with the family for some time now. Zahara and her guitar made an incredible and lasting impact in South African music,” he wrote.

RiSA communications manager and Samas spokesperson Lesley Mofokeng told TshisaLIVE they were finalising a statement that would be issued soon, but did not confirm the singer’s passing.

While the family are yet to release a statement, a report by Zimoja cited sources saying the 36-year-old singer died of liver complications weeks after being admitted to hospital.

Tributes to the late star have flooded social media platforms.

