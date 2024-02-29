New Reggae Inspiration: ‘Hosanna’ by MC Norman & Phila Dlozi

We are delighted to announce the latest musical release by the renowned international artist MC Norman. In collaboration with the talented South African artist Phila Dlozi, MC Norman has produced a new reggae track titled “Hosanna”. This song is a standout track in MC Norman’s 2024 releases and has quickly gained popularity among fans.

The song “Hosanna” is an ode to joy and gratitude. Its lyrics express appreciation for what we have and remind us that life is a precious gift from GOD. The song’s message is about being thankful, even when we don’t have everything we desire. Phila Dlozi’s contribution to the song has added a unique and rich flavour, enhancing its inspirational message.

MC Norman is a multi-award-winning artist known for his dynamic musical style. He has won accolades such as the Beffta Awards UK – Best International Act, HiPipo Music Awards – Best Chart Artist, Best Diaspora Artist, and the AFRIMA Awards- Africa Song Writer of the Year. His ability to blend different genres is particularly noteworthy.

MC Norman started his music career at 12 and has had a remarkable journey since then. He has worked with several talented African artists, including DJ Clap of Uhuru, Smile, DJ Buckz, and Zander Baronet. His latest ventures include singles like “Wine Fi Mi” and “Mulongo,” as well as his EP “Cross Border.”

Phila Dlozi, joining MC Norman in this collaboration, brings his unique story and talent to the mix. Despite facing challenges early in his career, Dlozi has emerged as a rising star in the South African music scene.

The song “Hosanna” is a musical piece with a message of hope and gratitude. It is a testament to the resilience and creativity of these two remarkable artists. The track is part of MC Norman’s latest album, which continues to receive critical acclaim for its diverse sounds and heartfelt messages.

