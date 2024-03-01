fbpx
Moses Bliss & Marie’s Colorful Traditional Wedding Ceremony Highlights – PHOTOS

Moses Bliss has released an EP, music videos & about to host his debut concert in Accra today!

Moses Bliss & Marie's Colorful Traditional Wedding Ceremony Highlights Photo Credit: Camera Boss

Amidst vibrant hues and cultural richness, Nigerian gospel singer and songwriter, Moses Bliss, and his beloved partner, Marie Wiseborn, have embarked on a joyous journey as they exchanged vows in a colorful traditional wedding ceremony held here in Accra.

The venue, (the Underbridge, East legon) was radiated with cultural significance and adorned with traditional symbols as well as vibrant fabrics that captured the essence of their union.

Marie Wiseborn in her simple yet classy gown at her traditional wedding to Moses Bliss. Photo Credit: Moses Bliss/Instagram

Pictures captured moments of laughter, love, and the couple’s radiant joy. The video footage showcased traditional dances, symbolizing unity and community celebration.

Guests were treated to a feast of cultural delicacies, enhancing the festivities with flavors that mirrored the diverse backgrounds of the couple.

Nigerian Gospel A-lister, Moses Bliss adorned in his Akwa-Ibom native apparel Photo Credit: Moses Bliss/Instagram

For her first look, Marie wore a beautiful blue kente with peach embroidery and looked effortlessly sophisticated. 

Moses also showed up for his traditional wedding looking super suave and we love it. He donned the full Akwa Ibom regalia, wearing a white shirt, a colourful wrapper tied to the side, a black cap with colourful embroidery, and coral beads to complete the ensemble.

When Moses Bliss was introduced to his wife, he said, “Jesus! Wow, this is the one who my heart loves.”

The videos and pictures from the wedding ceremony have caused a stir online with some netizens praising the gospel artiste and his wife for such a simple yet, elegant and adorable wedding ceremony.

Moses Bliss Civil Wedding

Not long ago, the couple had their civil wedding for legal recognition. The civil wedding meant their union had gone through all the legal processes and received official recognition.

After the civil wedding, Moses Bliss expressed his utmost appreciation to God for helping them through the process.

“Civil wedding done! It’s official. I’m legally married to my personal gift from God. Lord, we are grateful for helping us this far,” Moses Bliss wrote on his Instagram page and was sighted by GhanaWeb.

About Marie Wiseborn:

According to graphic.com.gh, Marie Wiseborn, whose real name is Marie Agyare, is a lawyer by profession and a member of the Church of Pentecost, London. She is 24 years old.

Also, reports indicate that Marie Wiseborn attended the University of Surrey in the UK and graduated from law school.

She is a dedicated Christian who does not downplay her religious activities and holds them in high esteem, reports say.

Moses Bliss Proposal:

In a video shared by Moses Bliss on his Instagram page, he was standing in an auditorium that looked like a church premises with other people playing the instruments.

With the specific name of the venue not indicated by Moses Bliss, it was a well-decorated auditorium that matched the occasion of a marriage proposal.

Moses Bliss expressed his affection for his girlfriend and thanked God for granting him such an amazing partner.

He also vowed to use their union to serve the lord diligently and make the kingdom of God proud through their service.

Finally, Moses Bliss stated that it is a dream come true for his proposal to be accepted by his girlfriend, Marie Wiseborn, whom he loves most.

Moses Bliss ‘For Life’ Proposal Song Lyrics:

“I love you for life. If challenges come, I’ll stay with you. It’s me and you till Jesus comes, There no going back, no backing down, we will serve the lord and make the kingdom proud. What more can I ask for? you are all I prayed for woman of the world, you are my dream come true. I love you Ayaya yayaaya . This love is for life, I am loving you for life.”

Watch the videos of Moses Bliss Traditional Wedding Ceremony Below:

