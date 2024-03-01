O Ma Loud’: Mike Abdul and Greatman Takit Unleash New Dancehall Anthem

Veteran singer and acclaimed Nigerian artiste, Mike Abdul, reaffirms his musical prowess with the release of his latest dancehall single, “O Ma Loud.” Hot on the heels of his recent drop, “Ojoro,” Mike Abdul teams up with the Same Energy artiste and afro gospel sensation, Greatman Takit, to deliver a prayer-filled and energetic dancehall experience.

O Ma Loud – Mike Abdul X Greatman Takit

In keeping with the latest trend, Mike Abdul embodies the spirit of resilience, reflecting his unwavering determination and confidence in his craft. “O Ma Loud” is a testament to his consistent ability to churn out hit after hit.

Produced by LayGos ….. the song serves as a vibrant anthem of prayer, setting the tone for the year ahead. Its infectious beats and powerful lyrics make it an instant favorite for fans of dancehall and afrogospel genres.

The accompanying visuals, directed by the veteran and award-winning video director, Akin Alabi, add another layer of dynamism to the track. Known for his creative storytelling through visuals, Akin Alabi brings “O Ma Loud” to life, capturing the essence of the song in a visually stunning and captivating manner.

“O Ma Loud” is not just a song; it’s a declaration, an invitation to embrace the rhythm of life with fervent prayers. Mike Abdul and Greatman Takit’s collaboration is a musical journey that transcends boundaries and resonates with audiences seeking a blend of spirituality and rhythm.

For an audio-visual experience that ignites the soul, “O Ma Loud” by Mike Abdul featuring Greatman Takit is the anthem for 2024. Get ready to dance, pray, and proclaim the loudness of life.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic