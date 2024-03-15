Lord Script Does the Numbers with South Africa’s New Hood Anthem: Umlazi 4!

You can never deny when someone is flaming hot, and right now Lord Script is burning flames! In a world filled with Amapiano and Afro-Pop, there are barely any more hip-hop artists doing numbers like one of Umlazi’s finest.

Jay Z once said, “women lie, men lie, numbers don’t lie”: With a staggering organic 20,000 views and counting in just 3 days, the only truth here is that Our Father is the man he says he is. The new single Umlazi 4 is doing the rounds all over social media, and the response is rapid and looks set on gaining more traction for his sophomore mixtape King of the South 2.

In a world full of social media boosting, paid promos and advertising, the response to this organic push is a genuine indicator to what the streets want right now. The simplicity of taking hip-hop back to the streets and repping your hood is the fundamental beginning of any street anthem, and this video is a prime example of putting on your fellow compadres. With killer features from his kasi broers Tony Dayimane and Usimamane adds depth, bars, and finesse to the track we never knew we needed.

The video has surprising cameos with Mlazi Milano, Okmalumkoolkat and lyrical whizz kid MusiholiQ dropping in to show some love and add some street cred to this masterpiece. When asked about what inspired having these two well-known artists in his music video, he said “they’re also both from Umlazi and representers of the hood, so it felt rightful to have them as cameos on the video”.

The concept and execution of this music video lays testament to why the streets refer to him as ‘Our Father’: the authenticity he puts behind creating a tapestry of homage not only to the youngins, but also the OGs in the game is a familial leadership that is unmatched.

Watch Umlazi 4 by Lord Script

Lord Script – Umlazi 4 ft. Tony Dayimane & Usimamane. Credit: YouTube

